West Bend, WI
2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118

2135 Rainbbow Lake Lane · (262) 353-9732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2135 Rainbbow Lake Lane, West Bend, WI 53090

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lower Condo - Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Lower Condo with 2 parking stalls in the underground garage. Private and secure entry. Living Room with Slider to Patio, Dining Room, Kitchen, Main Bath, Master Bedroom with walk in closet and private bath. New appliances, flooring and paint throughout. No Smoking and No Pets. $1100 per month with $1150 security deposit. $25 application fee. Please call 262.353.9732.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3758913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 have any available units?
2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 have?
Some of 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Bend.
Does 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 offer parking?
Yes, 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 does offer parking.
Does 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 have a pool?
No, 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 does not have a pool.
Does 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 have accessible units?
No, 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 does not have units with air conditioning.
