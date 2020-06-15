Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets

2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lower Condo - Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Lower Condo with 2 parking stalls in the underground garage. Private and secure entry. Living Room with Slider to Patio, Dining Room, Kitchen, Main Bath, Master Bedroom with walk in closet and private bath. New appliances, flooring and paint throughout. No Smoking and No Pets. $1100 per month with $1150 security deposit. $25 application fee. Please call 262.353.9732.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3758913)