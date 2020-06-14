/
29 Furnished Apartments for rent in Wauwatosa, WI
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$983
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,001
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,286
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Wyrick Park
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Calumet Farms
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Historic Mitchell Street
The Alexander Lofts
1673 S 9th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,035
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
986 sqft
Located on the historic Mitchell Street in downtown Milwaukee, The Alexander Lofts are close to restaurants, shopping, culture, and art.
Triangle North
2212 N. 17th Street
2212 North 17th Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nice Private Room Available in Renovated Home - Property Id: 139109 Please READ! Room For Rent in House and Seeking a MALE roommate.(SINGLE Occupancy ONLY) House share with a shared bathroom.
Kilbourn Town
Warehouse Lofts
413 North 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1379 sqft
The Downtown rental you've been waiting for! Relish in a care-free lifestyle with this stunning, 6th floor Warehouse Lofts condo! Experience urban living at its finest in a prime location, walking distance to the Public Market, Third Ward dining
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,165
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Lower East Side
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,365
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1041 sqft
Avenir Apartments is located in the lower east side portion of Downtown Milwaukee.
Brewer's Hill
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Whitnall Pointe
10591 W Cortez Cir, Franklin, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Whitnall Pointe in Franklin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lower East Side
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lower East Side
Rhythm
1640 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rhythm in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lower East Side
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$775
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious homes with upgraded amenities including a resort-like pool, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with group programs. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and lots of storage. Near I-185.
Oakwood
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,113
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
