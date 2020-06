Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly new construction bocce court clubhouse some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible bocce court clubhouse on-site laundry new construction

Countryside Apartments is a newly constructed senior community that serves residents 62 and older or handicapped/disabled of any age. This tobacco-free community offers a laundry facility, picnic area, community room, and more. Each 1-bedroom apartment comes with energy efficient appliances.

Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Countryside Apartments home. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4221782)