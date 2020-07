Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.This beautiful property offers luxury rental living in Waunakees most affluent neighborhood. Residents will enjoy a shared community room with a living room, fireplace, and full kitchen, an outdoor patio with a fireplace and grilling station, plus a fitness center with a separate exercise studio.Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, and more.