/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
80 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Waunakee, WI
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
42 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Results within 5 miles of Waunakee
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Baskerville
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
907 sqft
Smoke Free Community Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
13 Units Available
Amherst
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of the 12/18 West-BeltLine Highway and downtown, this complex offers beautiful and well-equipped units. Each apartment includes built-in dishwashers, private balconies, and walk-thru kitchens with breakfast nooks.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Berkeley Oaks
333 Oriole Lane
333 Oriole Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don’t just rent an apartment! Rent a 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,350.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Village
2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A
2313 Brentwood Parkway, Madison, WI
Studio
$550
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Room with its own private entrance/exit in shared 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment. Solid '50s era construction with hardwood and tile floors, and built-in dining hutch.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
480 N Sherman Ave
480 North Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom luxury apartment in Maple Bluff.
Results within 10 miles of Waunakee
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
30 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Studio
$1,069
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,164
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1123 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1541 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Brownstone on Old Sauk
8502 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1003 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: The Brownstone on Old Sauk is unlike other luxury apartments in Madison, Wisconsin.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
17 Units Available
Brownridge Terrace
639 Pleasant View Rd, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,080
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1192 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownridge Terrace is the community for anyone who loves outdoor living, meeting their neighbors and connecting with others.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
6 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
401 N Thompson Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$815
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just off Highway 30. Close to East Town Mall. Residents can take advantage of a volleyball court, two pools, and grills. Apartments include walk-in closets, blinds, and electric range.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1208 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$973
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
6 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
830 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
2 Units Available
Orchard Ridge
Whitcomb Corner Apartments
4930 Whitcomb Drive, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
997 sqft
Whitcomb Corner Apartments are ideally located and close to everything you could want on the west side of Madison. These large, affordable apartments have tons of closet and storage space and open living spaces.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
4 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
10 Coronado Ct, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Yorktown is an established apartment community that provides a comfortable and convenient living experience. The property was designed to offer you as much privacy as possible, while being located in an accessible location.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:13am
5 Units Available
Marquette
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 05:08am
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 8 at 08:00am
3 Units Available
Downtown Middleton
Valencia Place
7781 Elmwood Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1214 sqft
In Spanish, Valencia means strong and worthy, and that’s exactly what Valencia Place is. Strong on amenities, worthy of your consideration for luxury living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
835 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1014 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments available on the East side of Madison. Tennis courts, scenic views, private entrances and quiet courtyards. Units feature A/C, bathtubs, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Downtown Madison
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.