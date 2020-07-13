/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:30 PM
19 Apartments for rent in Waukesha, WI with pool
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
The Meadows
2400 Springdale Rd, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$870
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
SMOKE FREE COMMUNITY Capture the privacy and convenience you have been craving at The Meadows. The Meadows is beautifully located in suburban Waukesha and just minutes from the expressway, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
2420 Parklawn Dr, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$885
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community! Live the way you want to live! You will find it easy to make Willow Creek Apartments your new home. We offer a quiet, peaceful suburban location in central Waukesha, just minutes from it all.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated February 14 at 03:21pm
7 Units Available
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,030
1107 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1067 sqft
Spacious apartments with a variety of floorplans, private outdoor patio/balcony and open kitchen and dining area. Great location in a peaceful area close to shops, dining and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Waukesha
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Carriage Way Apartments
1405 S Coachlight Dr, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Carriage Way Apartments is nestled in the peaceful suburbs of New Berlin, Wisconsin, in a relaxing, serene park-like setting with all of the conveniences of city life. Locally owned and managed with pride by Bell Property Management, Inc.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,373
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$936
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
Results within 10 miles of Waukesha
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$718
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
17 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,232
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
35 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,290
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$907
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Parquelynn Village
4703 Vista Park Ct, Delafield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1088 sqft
Parquelynn Village, a spacious 47-acre community, is offering a place to relax at the end of a hard day. We are adjacent to Nashotah Park's 12 miles of hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
4 Units Available
The Highlands
12445 Mac Alister Way, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Apartments The City Beckons But The Suburbs Call You Home Our exceptional line of apartment communities is located in New Berlin. The Highlands has created a sense of luxury and style both inside and out.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Parkland Green
15000 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1267 sqft
Parkland Green is located in the great suburban area of New Berlin. Featuring the natural open beauty from adjacent parkway, and the convenience of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and just minutes to expressway access.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1920 N Fairhaven Blvd
1920 Fairhaven Blvd, Elm Grove, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1700 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch Home - Available NOW - 1920 N Fairhaven Blvd Elm Grove, WI 53122 Description: Stunning Ranch home in Elm Grove WI just outside of Milwaukee.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1661 S 115th Ct
1661 S 115th Ct, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Our beautiful two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartments feature stoves and refrigerators, off-street parking, laundry in the basement, and your own private storage area.
Similar Pages
Waukesha 1 BedroomsWaukesha 2 BedroomsWaukesha 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaukesha Accessible ApartmentsWaukesha Apartments with Balcony
Waukesha Apartments with GarageWaukesha Apartments with GymWaukesha Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaukesha Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, IL