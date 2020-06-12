/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
115 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Francis, WI
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3862 S Lake Drive 102
3862 South Lake Drive, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3862 S Lake Drive 102 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Lakefront Condo! - ***Please note that the photos are from when previous tenant lived there.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Ponds Condominiums
2724 Hidden Drive, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
******REDUCED RENT SPECIAL****** Private entrance, 2 car garage, first floor unit, no stairs Excellent location: 10 minutes to Downtown, proximity to airport, Bay View, grocery, library. Quiet and peaceful setting on 13 acres.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3713 South Rutland Avenue
3713 South Rutland Avenue, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Saint Francis.
Results within 5 miles of St. Francis
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Bay View
20 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1159 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
$
Kilbourn Town
32 Units Available
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1078 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Located near US-51 and I-55. This pet-friendly community features a pool with a sundeck. Short-term leases available. Discounts for police and military professionals. Homes offer full kitchens and carpeting.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
$
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1335 sqft
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
Historic Third Ward
28 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
Historic Third Ward
4 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1403 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Lower East Side
12 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Walker's Point
7 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
24 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Lower East Side
5 Units Available
Royall Villas Apartments
1533 East Royall Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
960 sqft
A pet-friendly community near I-55 and area hospitals. A short drive to Downtown Jackson. Each home features a wood-burning fireplace, private alarm system, washer and dryer hookups, and ample storage. Pool and new playground on-site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Yankee Hill
17 Units Available
City Green
1100 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Green in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Lower East Side
6 Units Available
Coronet Apartments
1901 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Located near I-70 and Sinclair Community College. Fantastic location for those who work at the VA Medical Center. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance for emergencies. On-site playground. Full kitchens and modern layouts.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious homes with upgraded amenities including a resort-like pool, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with group programs. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and lots of storage. Near I-185.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
Lower East Side
20 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
$
Kilbourn Town
7 Units Available
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1334 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
Northpoint
27 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1274 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
10 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
1321 N Franklin
1321 North Franklin Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Welcome to 1321 N.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
1007 N Marshall Street
1007 North Marshall Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Marshall Manor located in Milwaukee's financial district at 1007 N.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI
Shorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGreendale, WIGlendale, WIHales Corners, WIFox Point, WIBrown Deer, WI