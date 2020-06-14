/
20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Shorewood, WI
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Results within 5 miles of Shorewood
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,165
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,365
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1041 sqft
Avenir Apartments is located in the lower east side portion of Downtown Milwaukee.
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,286
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rhythm
1640 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rhythm in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$775
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious homes with upgraded amenities including a resort-like pool, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with group programs. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and lots of storage. Near I-185.
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1078 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Beerline B
1710 North Commerce Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,360
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living in the middle of one of Milwaukee’s densest urban neighborhoods gives you the opportunity to experience what city living and urban culture is supposed to be: the chance to live the connected life.
2212 N. 17th Street
2212 North 17th Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nice Private Room Available in Renovated Home - Property Id: 139109 Please READ! Room For Rent in House and Seeking a MALE roommate.(SINGLE Occupancy ONLY) House share with a shared bathroom.
1028 E Juneau Street
1028 East Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
630 sqft
Furnished and fully equipped one bedroom condo located on the second floor of the Knickerbocker on the Lake. The Knickerbocker as a fitness center, laundry and two wonderful restaurants located within the building. Great location near the lake.
Warehouse Lofts
413 North 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1379 sqft
The Downtown rental you've been waiting for! Relish in a care-free lifestyle with this stunning, 6th floor Warehouse Lofts condo! Experience urban living at its finest in a prime location, walking distance to the Public Market, Third Ward dining
1855 N Humboldt Ave
1855 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Charming apartment located on the Lower East Side of Milwaukee. The area serves as a microcosm of the outlying East side neighborhoods and the city itself.
Results within 10 miles of Shorewood
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
The Alexander Lofts
1673 S 9th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,035
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
986 sqft
Located on the historic Mitchell Street in downtown Milwaukee, The Alexander Lofts are close to restaurants, shopping, culture, and art.
