Very nice 2 Bedroom Apartment in a 4 plex building. Includes Air conditioner, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave. Washer / Dryer in Unit. Garage Included!! New carpeting thru out!! Tenant pays utilities - 1 year lease required. $800 a month - $800 Security Deposit! No Pets. No Smoking. Great Neighborhood!! Drive by & see how what a great place this is to live..at 1528 N. 35th Street.

Please contact Kevin Sampson at 920-889-1129 for a showing!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1528-north-35th-st-sheboygan-wi/10946

No Pets Allowed



