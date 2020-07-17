All apartments in Sheboygan
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1528 North 35th St

1528 North 35th Street · (715) 214-5790
Location

1528 North 35th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53081
Field of Dreams

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $800 · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxery 2 bedroom Apartment For Rent!! - Property Id: 10946

Very nice 2 Bedroom Apartment in a 4 plex building. Includes Air conditioner, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave. Washer / Dryer in Unit. Garage Included!! New carpeting thru out!! Tenant pays utilities - 1 year lease required. $800 a month - $800 Security Deposit! No Pets. No Smoking. Great Neighborhood!! Drive by & see how what a great place this is to live..at 1528 N. 35th Street.
Please contact Kevin Sampson at 920-889-1129 for a showing!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1528-north-35th-st-sheboygan-wi/10946
Property Id 10946

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5943528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 North 35th St have any available units?
1528 North 35th St has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1528 North 35th St have?
Some of 1528 North 35th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 North 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
1528 North 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 North 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 1528 North 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sheboygan.
Does 1528 North 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 1528 North 35th St offers parking.
Does 1528 North 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 North 35th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 North 35th St have a pool?
No, 1528 North 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 1528 North 35th St have accessible units?
No, 1528 North 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 North 35th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 North 35th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 North 35th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1528 North 35th St has units with air conditioning.
