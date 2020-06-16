All apartments in Richfield
1586 Highland Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1586 Highland Ave

1586 Highland Avenue · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1586 Highland Avenue, Richfield, WI 53033

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1433 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious single family nestled in Washington County! Whether you’re entertaining for a crowd or just looking for a comfortable area to spend time with loved ones in, the large living room features an abundance of natural light, plenty of room for everyone to spread out in, and direct views to the dining area so mingling with guests is a breeze. Preparing your favorite meals has never been easier within the eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry to keep your counters clutter free. Generously sized bedrooms, fresh neutral paint colors, and cleverly designed storage space make this home an opportunity you won’t want to miss. Schedule an appointment today before it slips away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1586 Highland Ave have any available units?
1586 Highland Ave has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1586 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1586 Highland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1586 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1586 Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1586 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 1586 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1586 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1586 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1586 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 1586 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1586 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1586 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1586 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1586 Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1586 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1586 Highland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
