1586 Highland Ave

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious single family nestled in Washington County! Whether you’re entertaining for a crowd or just looking for a comfortable area to spend time with loved ones in, the large living room features an abundance of natural light, plenty of room for everyone to spread out in, and direct views to the dining area so mingling with guests is a breeze. Preparing your favorite meals has never been easier within the eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry to keep your counters clutter free. Generously sized bedrooms, fresh neutral paint colors, and cleverly designed storage space make this home an opportunity you won’t want to miss. Schedule an appointment today before it slips away!