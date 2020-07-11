/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
26 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Prairie, WI with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,196
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Prairie
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
137 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
Studio
$1,149
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
White Caps
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$810
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1112 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Nash
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lance
3938 81st Street Unit B
3938 81st Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Clean Quiet Comfortable Condo Living 2B 2B - 2 Bed 2 Bath Condominium with updated Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Included washer/dryer and detached 1 car garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3655488)
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Prairie
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2313 Lewis Av
2313 Lewis Avenue, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Spacious remodeled 2 Bedrooms on Lewis Av - Property Id: 44460 Spacious 2 bedrooms on Lewis Ave. Highlights are large eat-in tiled Kitchen. Large living room refinished with all laminate floors, freshly painted walls and new bath vanities.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha. This home is filled with charm, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful light fixtures, spacious living room, Kitchen with all newer appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Columbus
2018 62nd St
2018 62nd Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
2018 62nd St - Kenosha - Property Id: 285955 Kenosha - Lower Duplex - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted. Call our office at 262-358-9919.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Endee
4129 45th St
4129 45th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Move in Ready! Remodeled 3 Bd 2 Ba Ranch Home with Finished Basement - Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Ranch Home with Finished Basement.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
6614 15th Avenue
6614 15th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
4 Bed 1.5 Bath Single Family Home - Check out this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 story single family home with some recent updates. Enclosed front porch and detached one car garage. Brand new appliances including washer/dryer. Move in ready! (RLNE5845273)
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Gateway
3549 28th Avenue #4
3549 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1375 sqft
3549 28th Avenue #4 Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condominium with 1 car garage! $1295 - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condominium with 1 car attached garage and private entry. Living room is open to formal dining room.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Wilson
5041 39th Avenue
5041 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Newer Single Family Home! - Pssstttt.. New single family home arrived to the Kenosha Rental properties. Interested?? See more information below! Beautiful newer ranch home.
1 of 39
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Kenosha Central Business District
1018 57th St
1018 57th Street, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1536 sqft
New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Kenosha Central Business District
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
St. Joe's
6709 25th Ave
6709 25th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Remodeled unit with new floors in Kitchen and Bathroom, re-stained original wood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Updated kitchen cabinets and counters, new shower/tub, vanity and mirror. Washer Dryer in the common basement.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Prairie
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
47 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,119
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1512 Terrace Ave
1512 Terrace Avenue, Waukegan, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Northeast Waukegan ranch, fully renovated, with 4 bedrooms & 2 full Bathrooms. Living Room with elegant hardwood floors. Master bedroom suite with full bathroom and Shower, Walk-in-Closet and separate entrance.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18497 West Woodland Terrace
18497 West Woodland Terrace, Grandwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pristine Rental available July 11th.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Steeple Pointe
2199 Cardinal Court
2199 Cardinal Court, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3461 sqft
SPECTACULAR HOME ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WITH 4 BED, 3.1 BATHS, PRIVATE OFFICE, LOFT AREA, GUEST SUITE WITH PRIVATE BATH, FULL ENGLISH BASEMENT, AND 3-CAR HEATED GARAGE.
