1337 Jefferson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Please see our video tour at: https://youtu.be/3nJnFTV2G9o



North side home includes 3 bedrooms and a bathroom ALL UPSTAIRS, dining room, living room, a full basement and patio with pergola! New water heater, water softener, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer / dryer, gas stove and refrigerator. Also includes a two and a half car detached garage with lots of storage and a cul de sac in the front for extra parking.



Mobile Dishwasher

Central A.C.



Detached 2 car garage



Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities and water.

Tenants are responsible for All lawn care and snow removal.



Dog friendly, with an extra monthly fee. Breed restrictions apply.



We will conduct credit checks, background checks, income/ employment verification, and we will call past landlords for references.



For more information, please visit our website at www.rentalwi.com

North side home includes 3 bedrooms and a bathroom ALL UPSTAIRS, dining room, living room, a full basement and patio with pergola! New water heater, water softener, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer / dryer, gas stove and refrigerator. Also includes a two and a half car detached garage with lots of storage and a cul de sac in the front for extra parking.

Contact us to schedule a showing.