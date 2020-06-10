All apartments in Oshkosh
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:45 PM

1337 Jefferson Street

1337 Jefferson Street · (920) 393-6403
Location

1337 Jefferson Street, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Please see our video tour at: https://youtu.be/3nJnFTV2G9o

North side home includes 3 bedrooms and a bathroom ALL UPSTAIRS, dining room, living room, a full basement and patio with pergola! New water heater, water softener, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer / dryer, gas stove and refrigerator. Also includes a two and a half car detached garage with lots of storage and a cul de sac in the front for extra parking.

Mobile Dishwasher
Central A.C.

Detached 2 car garage

Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities and water.
Tenants are responsible for All lawn care and snow removal.

Dog friendly, with an extra monthly fee. Breed restrictions apply.

We will conduct credit checks, background checks, income/ employment verification, and we will call past landlords for references.

For more information, please visit our website at www.rentalwi.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
