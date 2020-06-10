1337 Jefferson Street

Amenities
Please see our video tour at: https://youtu.be/3nJnFTV2G9o
North side home includes 3 bedrooms and a bathroom ALL UPSTAIRS, dining room, living room, a full basement and patio with pergola! New water heater, water softener, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer / dryer, gas stove and refrigerator. Also includes a two and a half car detached garage with lots of storage and a cul de sac in the front for extra parking.
Mobile Dishwasher
Central A.C.
Detached 2 car garage
Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities and water.
Tenants are responsible for All lawn care and snow removal.
Dog friendly, with an extra monthly fee. Breed restrictions apply.
We will conduct credit checks, background checks, income/ employment verification, and we will call past landlords for references.
For more information, please visit our website at www.rentalwi.com
