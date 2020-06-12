/
2 bedroom apartments
114 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Creek, WI
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1334 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03
6995 South Riverwood Boulevard, Franklin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1269 sqft
6995-A03 - Property Id: 200565 Awesome ground floor condo move in ready!!! New bamboo flooring and new updated light fixtures! Picture perfect unit overlooking fountains and meadow like setting.
1 Unit Available
2418 Cleveland Place - Upper
2418 Cleveland Place, South Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Cozy and comfortable - come check out this conveniently located upper 2-bedroom duplex unit in South Milwaukee. The unit features an updated kitchen and efficient bathroom. Laundry is on-site. This unit is a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Creek
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
10 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
21 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
Contact for Availability
Greenway Apartments
6507 Greenway, Greendale, WI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Welcome to 6507 Greenway located down the street from Southridge Mall and the Greendale Town Center, close to I43, I894 and I94 just minutes to downtown Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Town of Lake
3 Units Available
Seaway Terrace
4601 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
Seaway Terrace is Milwaukee's best kept secret! You'll find recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors in a bright clean building! Our mission statement is simple. We offer quality apartments at affordable rents in a convenient location.
Bay View
Contact for Availability
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$975
Welcome to 2636 S Logan Avenue - Located in the heart of Bayview close to shopping, restaurants, bus routes, parks and with a convenience store nearby. Walking distance to Lake Michigan. Managed by Katz Properties.
Bay View
1 Unit Available
303 E Oklahoma Ave
303 East Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Bay View 2 Bedroom Upper Duplex - Property Id: 289535 Bay View Upper 2 bedroom with hardwood floors 2 off street parking spaces Washer and dryer Appliances Basement storage Owner pays water/sewer Near Humboldt Park Near bus line
Bay View
1 Unit Available
2584 S Burrell St
2584 South Burrell Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful New Listing: 2584 South Burrell, Bayview - Property Id: 289267 Newly Listed. A recently renovated 2BR apartment located in the heart of wonderful neighborhood of Bayview available to move in on July 1st.
Bay View
1 Unit Available
3332 S Burrell St
3332 South Burrell Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1007 sqft
Spacious duplex near downtown - Property Id: 267704 Beautiful property located within walking distance of many stores, restaurants and parks. Recently remodeled with new paint and updated kitchen. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
3862 S Lake Drive 102
3862 South Lake Drive, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3862 S Lake Drive 102 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Lakefront Condo! - ***Please note that the photos are from when previous tenant lived there.
1 Unit Available
Hidden Ponds Condominiums
2724 Hidden Drive, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
******REDUCED RENT SPECIAL****** Private entrance, 2 car garage, first floor unit, no stairs Excellent location: 10 minutes to Downtown, proximity to airport, Bay View, grocery, library. Quiet and peaceful setting on 13 acres.
1 Unit Available
3713 South Rutland Avenue
3713 South Rutland Avenue, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Saint Francis.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Creek
Bay View
20 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1159 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
$
Brewer's Hill
10 Units Available
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
32 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
$
President Heights
15 Units Available
French Quarter Apartments
9707 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$875
935 sqft
French Quarter Apartments is a well established community offering Comfort and Harmony for all its residents.
$
25 Units Available
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1009 sqft
Piccadilly Apartments is nestled in a quiet suburban neighborhood. We offer numerous amenities in a fantastic location.
River Bluff
11 Units Available
The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
753 sqft
This community's apartments are newly remodeled and feature a full range of appliances and hardwood flooring. Onsite laundry facilities available in this pet-friendly community. There are plenty of dining and shopping options along Rapids Drive.
8 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
6 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
7755 S Scepter Dr, Franklin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$980
1000 sqft
Great location close to standout schools, shopping, and several restaurants, including Cousins Subs. Apartments offer air conditioning, dishwasher, and spacious closets. Community includes beautiful landscaping, business center, and fitness center.
$
Kilbourn Town
32 Units Available
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1078 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
