Mequon, WI
11851 N. Springdale Ct.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

11851 N. Springdale Ct.

11851 North Springdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

11851 North Springdale Court, Mequon, WI 53092

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville - Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home. all brick exterior. Newly painted inside, new carpet, new master bath. Currently under remodel, this home has so much to offer. Space for all your entertaining, Kitchen is an eat in style kitchen with all appliances, cabinets have all been refaced, plenty of storage for all your cooking needs. Living room-dining room combination with built in bookcases and china cabinet. Master bedroom has rich paneling with tiled floors, Master bath will have stand up shower, new sink, and toilet, the second bedroom has builtin bookcases and storage drawers all bedroom have plenty of closet space. This home is filled with natural light from all the windows and the outside has nature all around. This is a nature lovers paradise. This home is being offered with a lease option to purchase.

(RLNE5734806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11851 N. Springdale Ct. have any available units?
11851 N. Springdale Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mequon, WI.
What amenities does 11851 N. Springdale Ct. have?
Some of 11851 N. Springdale Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11851 N. Springdale Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
11851 N. Springdale Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11851 N. Springdale Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11851 N. Springdale Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 11851 N. Springdale Ct. offer parking?
No, 11851 N. Springdale Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 11851 N. Springdale Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11851 N. Springdale Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11851 N. Springdale Ct. have a pool?
No, 11851 N. Springdale Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 11851 N. Springdale Ct. have accessible units?
No, 11851 N. Springdale Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 11851 N. Springdale Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11851 N. Springdale Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11851 N. Springdale Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11851 N. Springdale Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
