39 Apartments for rent in Menomonee Falls, WI with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,220
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
2 Units Available
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre
3755 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park. These modern apartments feature many upgrades, including hardwood floors, a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
48 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
2420 Parklawn Dr, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$920
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community! Live the way you want to live! You will find it easy to make Willow Creek Apartments your new home. We offer a quiet, peaceful suburban location in central Waukesha, just minutes from it all.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated March 22 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Calumet Farms
1 Unit Available
7512 N Granville Rd
7512 North Granville Road, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available 07/01/20 NEW: Spacious 2BR 1.5 bath, 7512 N Granville Rd. - Property Id: 291008 NEWLY LISTED: A spacious second floor 2BR, 1.5bath located at 7512 North Granville Rd., near Good Hope Rd and N 91st.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Valhalla
1 Unit Available
9239 W Sheridan Ave
9239 West Sheridan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Silver Springs Apartments - Property Id: 262553 NEWLY RENOVATED!! 2 Bedroom 1bath with all NEW appliances included. NEW EVERYTHING!! Monthly Rent $900 NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED Inquiries to mkmanagement414@gmail.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
New Butler
1 Unit Available
4045 N 127th St
4045 North 127th Street, Brookfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Small Single Family Home - Property Id: 280698 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Brookfield! Open concept living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and hardwood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
St. Aemilian's
1 Unit Available
8614 W Keefe Ave
8614 West Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Charming brick cape cod - Charming brick cape cod this cozy three bedroom one bath home offers a charming eat in kitchen with bonus slide out shelves.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Silver Spring
1 Unit Available
5381 N. 66th Street
5381 North 66th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
5381 N. 66th Street Available 05/15/20 Three Bedroom Single Family with Large Yard! - This three bedroom single family home is a ranch style located in Milwaukee's northwest side. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$845
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Wyrick Park
7 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Glens of Waukesha
2010 South East Avenue, Waukesha, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1197 sqft
Apartments in Waukesha For RentWelcome to our apartments for rent at Glens of Waukesha! Come home to a community that redefines the meaning of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,234
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,231
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 4 at 07:04pm
$
2 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated April 27 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,206
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with modern appliances, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. It's a green building with high-efficiency air systems and water. Reclamation systems. Prime downtown location.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Six Points
1 Unit Available
5818 W. Washington St. Lower
5818 West Washington Street, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Unit Lower Available 07/01/20 5818 - Property Id: 298019 NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS/FORECLOSURES. MUST MAKE AT LEAST $2,550 PER MONTH. NO EXCEPTIONS. Approximately 900 sq. ft.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
4522 W Burleigh St 3
4522 West Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$595
700 sqft
Unit 3 Available 06/15/20 BR, Heat & Hot Water Included with appliances - Property Id: 139241 4522 W Burleigh St.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Merrill Park
1 Unit Available
544 N 31st Street
544 North 31st Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful, Bright & Spacious 3 Bedroom!! - Property Id: 287360 This beautiful Victorian lower duplex is extremely spacious! It has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, a good sized pantry room off the kitchen, new windows and

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard
5136 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard Available 07/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Single Family! - This house has plenty of room for your growing family.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
St. Joseph's
1 Unit Available
4705 W Burleigh St 9
4705 West Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$675
RENT SPECIAL: 4705 W.Burleigh 2BR, Heat Included - Property Id: 191891 RENT SPECIAL: PLEASE ASK OUR LEASING SPECIALIST ABOUT OUR 50% OFF RENT SPECIAL. 50% off the second month's rent with a lease signed before May 31st.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Menomonee Falls, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Menomonee Falls renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

