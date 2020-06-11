All apartments in Hartford
510 Tahoe Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

510 Tahoe Lane

510 Tahoe Lane · (414) 552-5143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

510 Tahoe Lane, Hartford, WI 53027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
New construction rental home!

This is the Avery Model located in Western Hills subdivision and it offers top grade materials and construction. From the 2x6 exterior framing to the quartz and marble counter tops, soft close dovetail cabinetry, upgraded flooring and even an active radon system. You'll have no problem fitting your truck in the garage with the 8 foot garage doors. You can even use your phone to make sure the garage door is closed. This smart home has it all. Integrated lights, door locks, smart thermostat, video doorbell and upgraded appliances you can control from your mobile device! Look inside your refrigerator while you're at the store! Concrete driveway and lawn included in price!

• No Felonies
• No Evictions
• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years
• Tenants are responsible for all lawn care & snow removal
• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &
sewer/water.

To schedule a showing for the property, please read below!

• YOU HAVE TO BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A
SHOWING
o To become pre-approved, please visit our website
www.myhomepathproperties.com

(Everyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home will need to fill out separate applications!!)

o Select “Available Homes” from the top tool bar
o On the next screen click the “HERE” link under the photo
o This will bring you to the page will all our available rentals
o Select the home you are interested in – this will bring you to a page
with more specific information about the property.
o At the top of the page, select the blue link “Apply for this property”
o Here you can fill out the online application.
o After you fill out the online application: Be on the lookout for an email
from SmartMove (please make sure to check your spam or junk email
if you don't see it in your general inbox)
o Click the link in the SmartMove email to finish the last step of your
application
o NOTE: Your application will not be processed or sent to us without
finishing the SmartMove step.
o At this point your application will be sent to us for review and we will
contact you to set up a personal tour of our homes.

NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.

All of our available rentals qualify for our Rent-To-Own Program or Seller Financing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Tahoe Lane have any available units?
510 Tahoe Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 Tahoe Lane have?
Some of 510 Tahoe Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Tahoe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
510 Tahoe Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Tahoe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Tahoe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 510 Tahoe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 510 Tahoe Lane does offer parking.
Does 510 Tahoe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Tahoe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Tahoe Lane have a pool?
No, 510 Tahoe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 510 Tahoe Lane have accessible units?
No, 510 Tahoe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Tahoe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Tahoe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Tahoe Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 Tahoe Lane has units with air conditioning.
