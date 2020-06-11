510 Tahoe Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

New construction rental home!



This is the Avery Model located in Western Hills subdivision and it offers top grade materials and construction. From the 2x6 exterior framing to the quartz and marble counter tops, soft close dovetail cabinetry, upgraded flooring and even an active radon system. You'll have no problem fitting your truck in the garage with the 8 foot garage doors. You can even use your phone to make sure the garage door is closed. This smart home has it all. Integrated lights, door locks, smart thermostat, video doorbell and upgraded appliances you can control from your mobile device! Look inside your refrigerator while you're at the store! Concrete driveway and lawn included in price!



• No Felonies

• No Evictions

• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years

• Tenants are responsible for all lawn care & snow removal

• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &

sewer/water.



To schedule a showing for the property, please read below!



• YOU HAVE TO BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A

SHOWING

o To become pre-approved, please visit our website

www.myhomepathproperties.com



(Everyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home will need to fill out separate applications!!)



o Select “Available Homes” from the top tool bar

o On the next screen click the “HERE” link under the photo

o This will bring you to the page will all our available rentals

o Select the home you are interested in – this will bring you to a page

with more specific information about the property.

o At the top of the page, select the blue link “Apply for this property”

o Here you can fill out the online application.

o After you fill out the online application: Be on the lookout for an email

from SmartMove (please make sure to check your spam or junk email

if you don't see it in your general inbox)

o Click the link in the SmartMove email to finish the last step of your

application

o NOTE: Your application will not be processed or sent to us without

finishing the SmartMove step.

o At this point your application will be sent to us for review and we will

contact you to set up a personal tour of our homes.



NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.



All of our available rentals qualify for our Rent-To-Own Program or Seller Financing!