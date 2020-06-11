1102 Durango Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

New Construction Rental Home!



3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Single Family in Hartford!



The Camden offers lots of space in a traditional two story home....but this home is anything but traditional! You'll find 3 BRs up & a den/office option on the main floor. Spacious MBR w/private MBA & HUGE walk in closet. Open concept w/gas fireplace & patio door off dining area. 2x6 exterior framing and amazing upgrades like soft close dovetail cabinetry, quartz and marble counter tops, double sinks in the bathrooms, upgraded flooring, 8 ft GA doors & more! This home comes equipped with Smart Home Technology, including integrated lighting, door locks, ecobee smart thermostat, video doorbell, Lift Master garage door, all of which you can control from mobile device!



• No Felonies

• No Evictions

• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years

• Tenants are responsible for all lawn care & snow removal

• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &

sewer/water.

• Appliances are not included in our single-family houses.



NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.



All of our available rentals qualify for our Rent-To-Own Program or Seller Financing!