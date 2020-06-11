All apartments in Hartford
1102 Durango Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1102 Durango Drive

1102 Durango Drive · (414) 552-5143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1102 Durango Drive, Hartford, WI 53027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction Rental Home!

3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Single Family in Hartford!

The Camden offers lots of space in a traditional two story home....but this home is anything but traditional! You'll find 3 BRs up & a den/office option on the main floor. Spacious MBR w/private MBA & HUGE walk in closet. Open concept w/gas fireplace & patio door off dining area. 2x6 exterior framing and amazing upgrades like soft close dovetail cabinetry, quartz and marble counter tops, double sinks in the bathrooms, upgraded flooring, 8 ft GA doors & more! This home comes equipped with Smart Home Technology, including integrated lighting, door locks, ecobee smart thermostat, video doorbell, Lift Master garage door, all of which you can control from mobile device!

• No Felonies
• No Evictions
• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years
• Tenants are responsible for all lawn care & snow removal
• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &
sewer/water.
• Appliances are not included in our single-family houses.

To schedule a showing for the property, please read below!
• YOU HAVE TO BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A
SHOWING
o To become pre-approved, please visit our website
www.myhomepathproperties.com

(Everyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home will need to fill out separate applications!!)

o Select “Available Homes” from the top tool bar
o On the next screen click the “HERE” link under the photo
o This will bring you to the page will all our available rentals
o Select the home you are interested in – this will bring you to a
page with more specific information about the property.
o At the top of the page, select the blue link “Apply for this
property”
o Here you can fill out the online application.
o After you fill out the online application: Be on the lookout for
an email from SmartMove (please make sure to check your
spam or junk email if you don't see it in your general inbox)
o Click the link in the SmartMove email to finish the last step of
your application
o NOTE: Your application will not be processed or sent to us
without finishing the SmartMove step.
o At this point your application will be sent to us for review and
we will contact you to set up a personal tour of our homes.

NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.

All of our available rentals qualify for our Rent-To-Own Program or Seller Financing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Durango Drive have any available units?
1102 Durango Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1102 Durango Drive have?
Some of 1102 Durango Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Durango Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Durango Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Durango Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Durango Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Durango Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Durango Drive does offer parking.
Does 1102 Durango Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Durango Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Durango Drive have a pool?
No, 1102 Durango Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Durango Drive have accessible units?
No, 1102 Durango Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Durango Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Durango Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Durango Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1102 Durango Drive has units with air conditioning.
