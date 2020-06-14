Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Hales Corners, WI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hales Corners renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
4 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,113
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Results within 10 miles of Hales Corners
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Bay View
21 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,104
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1159 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Walker's Point
5 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
$
Kilbourn Town
7 Units Available
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,401
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Kilbourn Town
4 Units Available
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,220
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
48 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
2420 Parklawn Dr, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$920
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community! Live the way you want to live! You will find it easy to make Willow Creek Apartments your new home. We offer a quiet, peaceful suburban location in central Waukesha, just minutes from it all.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,234
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,231
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Harbor View
3 Units Available
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,195
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The past is the future and the present is in a constant state of reinvention at Maxwell Lofts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Historic Mitchell Street
8 Units Available
The Alexander Lofts
1673 S 9th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,035
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
986 sqft
Located on the historic Mitchell Street in downtown Milwaukee, The Alexander Lofts are close to restaurants, shopping, culture, and art.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated April 23 at 02:56pm
Town of Lake
3 Units Available
Seaway Terrace
4601 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$695
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
$795
Seaway Terrace is Milwaukee's best kept secret! You'll find recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors in a bright clean building! Our mission statement is simple. We offer quality apartments at affordable rents in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated March 22 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Walker's Point
1 Unit Available
1017 S 2nd St 303
1017 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$950
554 sqft
Unit 303 Available 07/01/20 Luxury Studio Loft Near Downtown Milwaukee - Property Id: 299657 Where old world charm meets modern convenience, this open concept unit offers high ceilings, exposed cream city brick, hardwood flooring throughout; custom

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Six Points
1 Unit Available
5818 W. Washington St. Lower
5818 West Washington Street, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Unit Lower Available 07/01/20 5818 - Property Id: 298019 NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS/FORECLOSURES. MUST MAKE AT LEAST $2,550 PER MONTH. NO EXCEPTIONS. Approximately 900 sq. ft.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
4522 W Burleigh St 3
4522 West Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$595
700 sqft
Unit 3 Available 06/15/20 BR, Heat & Hot Water Included with appliances - Property Id: 139241 4522 W Burleigh St.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bay View
1 Unit Available
303 E Oklahoma Ave
303 East Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Bay View 2 Bedroom Upper Duplex - Property Id: 289535 Bay View Upper 2 bedroom with hardwood floors 2 off street parking spaces Washer and dryer Appliances Basement storage Owner pays water/sewer Near Humboldt Park Near bus line

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bay View
1 Unit Available
2584 S Burrell St
2584 South Burrell Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful New Listing: 2584 South Burrell, Bayview - Property Id: 289267 Newly Listed. A recently renovated 2BR apartment located in the heart of wonderful neighborhood of Bayview available to move in on July 1st.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Merrill Park
1 Unit Available
544 N 31st Street
544 North 31st Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful, Bright & Spacious 3 Bedroom!! - Property Id: 287360 This beautiful Victorian lower duplex is extremely spacious! It has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, a good sized pantry room off the kitchen, new windows and

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
New Butler
1 Unit Available
4045 N 127th St
4045 North 127th Street, Brookfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Small Single Family Home - Property Id: 280698 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Brookfield! Open concept living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
St. Joseph's
1 Unit Available
4705 W Burleigh St 9
4705 West Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$675
RENT SPECIAL: 4705 W.Burleigh 2BR, Heat Included - Property Id: 191891 RENT SPECIAL: PLEASE ASK OUR LEASING SPECIALIST ABOUT OUR 50% OFF RENT SPECIAL. 50% off the second month's rent with a lease signed before May 31st.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03
6995 South Riverwood Boulevard, Franklin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1269 sqft
6995-A03 - Property Id: 200565 Awesome ground floor condo move in ready!!! New bamboo flooring and new updated light fixtures! Picture perfect unit overlooking fountains and meadow like setting.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
St. Aemilian's
1 Unit Available
8614 W Keefe Ave
8614 West Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Charming brick cape cod - Charming brick cape cod this cozy three bedroom one bath home offers a charming eat in kitchen with bonus slide out shelves.
City Guide for Hales Corners, WI

Whitnall Park in Hales Corners is named after Charles B. Whitnall, the secretary of the Milwaukee County Parks Commission from 1907-1941. He had the vision to create this 600-plus-acre greenway in 1929. He passed away in 1949, and his ashes were scattered across the park. Watch your step.

The village of Hales Corners is situated in the southwestern corner of Milwaukee County. According to the 2010 United States Census, the population of Hales Corners is 7,692. Hales Corners covers an area of 3.2-square miles. Most suburban public high schools bear the name of the community in which they are located. However, here it's Whitnall High School, named after Charles B. Whitnall, of course. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hales Corners, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hales Corners renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

