3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM
68 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greendale, WI
Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
Greenway Apartments
6507 Greenway, Greendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to 6507 Greenway located down the street from Southridge Mall and the Greendale Town Center, close to I43, I894 and I94 just minutes to downtown Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Results within 1 mile of Greendale
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
5600 W Harvard Dr
5600 West Harvard Drive, Franklin, WI
5600 W Harvard Drive - Property Id: 305324 Like new house in perfect conditions, 1st floor and basement bedrooms and bathrooms, fully finished basement, sunroom, vaulted ceiling with crystal chandeliers throughout, luxurious linoleum, carpet and
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
3998 W Kimberly Ave
3998 West Kimberly Avenue, Greenfield, WI
3998 W Kimberly Ave, Greenfield, WI - Property Id: 305278 Newer house with private backyard, hardwood floor and crystal chandeliers throughout, 1st floor and basement bedrooms and bathrooms, finished basement, cathedral ceiling, private bath for
Results within 5 miles of Greendale
Last updated July 1 at 12:19pm
4 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Last updated July 1 at 12:02pm
5 Units Available
Six Points
The West Living
6620 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1379 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Find your new place at The West Living in West Allis, WI. Located at 6620 W. National Ave in West Allis, this community has much to offer its residents.
Last updated July 1 at 12:37pm
15 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1639 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
12 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1674 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Wedgewood
7420 W Crawford Ave
7420 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1150 sqft
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom in Milwaukee - Property Id: 308311 Experience Milwaukee corporate housing on your next temporary stay in this beautiful, spacious, furnished twin home in a quiet, yet conveniently located, neighborhood.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
McGeoch Meadows
2268 S 57th St
2268 South 57th Street, West Allis, WI
3 Bedrooms
$945
792 sqft
2268 S 57th St Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON! Cozy West Allis 3 Bdrm Single Family home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 10th, 2020! APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE - Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and
Last updated July 1 at 03:34pm
1 Unit Available
Rolling Green
8101 W Warnimont Avenue
8101 West Warnimont Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
924 sqft
This single family home will be ready to be LEASED by the beginning of August, SHOWINGS will begin mid JULY. This is a spacious 3 bedroom home, with a garage attached. This home features, hardwood floors a huge basement, and nice appliances.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Morgan Heights
9031 W Crawford Ave Lower
9031 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
941 sqft
Newly Renovated - Crawford Lower - Property Id: 236297 **Due to extensive and extravagant renovations, smoking and pets are NOT allowed on the premises.
Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
420 E. WYNBROOK DR.
420 East Wynbrook Drive, Oak Creek, WI
House for rent in downtown Oak Creek - Property Id: 85628 Beautiful property with huge fenced back yard in the hearth of downtown Oak Creek. 5 minutes walking distance from Drexel Square. Our rental house offer a cosy and modern open concept style.
Results within 10 miles of Greendale
Last updated July 1 at 12:37pm
18 Units Available
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,530
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Last updated July 1 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Last updated July 1 at 12:14pm
30 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2351 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Last updated July 1 at 12:01pm
22 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1293 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Last updated July 1 at 12:09pm
7 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$6,110
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
19 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,263
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
23 Units Available
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1486 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
9 Units Available
Haymarket
Park East Enterprise
1407 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$938
1295 sqft
Located across Dr Martin Luther King Drive from the much-touted Park East redevelopment and just blocks from Milwaukee's lively entertainment district.
Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
33 Units Available
Lower East Side
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1341 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 1 at 12:02pm
1 Unit Available
Avenues West
Historic Lofts on Kilbourn
2200 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1087 sqft
The Historic Lofts on Kilbourn is located in downtown Milwaukee only 2 blocks from Marquette University. The renovated historic building features 99 stunning one, two, and three bedroom apartments -- all in an urban chic design setting.
Last updated July 1 at 09:26am
2 Units Available
Walker's Point
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
Juneau Town
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$6,135
1713 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
