Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Fox Point, WI with garage

Fox Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
7419 North Boyd Way
7419 North Boyd Way, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1953 sqft
Stylish Stone Ranch This stylish stone Fox Point ranch home is situated on a generous sized lot, located off Lake Drive on a quiet and desirable street.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
129 W Calumet Rd
129 West Calumet Road, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Available July 1st. 1 year Lease. Very charming, updated ranch in desirable Fox Point. Two good size bedrooms, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and cool retro bath make this house a real gem for the right resident.
Results within 1 mile of Fox Point
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
$
6 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1541 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Results within 5 miles of Fox Point
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
Oakwood
5 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1339 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Wyrick Park
7 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
Cambridge Heights
10 Units Available
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3402 N Oakland Ave
3402 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
Welcome to 3402 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Northwest Shorewood
Contact for Availability
1720 E Capitol Dr
1720 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI
Studio
$775
1 Bedroom
$895
Welcome to The North Shore Apartments- located at 1720 E. Capitol Drivein the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
750 sqft
Modern, English Tudor style red brick building located on a quiet street. Elevators, heated underground parking, and security cameras. Beautiful units with lots of windows accented by a stone-cut foyer and immaculate hallways.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Murray Hill
10 Units Available
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$855
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
696 sqft
Large, modern, spacious units. Birch trees set off this neoclassic brick building. Elevator, air conditioning, security cameras, and heated underground parking. Stone-cut foyer, beautifully landscaped yard.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Murray Hill
10 Units Available
Webster Terrace I
2544 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
520 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances, Warner cable and internet
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Murray Hill
5 Units Available
Webster Terrace II
2545 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
520 sqft
Bell Property`s Eastside office located in Apartment #102. Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances Warner cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Murray Hill
5 Units Available
Villa Murray
2604 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: A 16-unit classy building on a quiet corner. Built-in china cabinets, newer carpeting. Heated garage. Some units have fireplaces. Beautifully landscaped with large trees. A must-see building.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Riverwest
5 Units Available
Row House 31
2650 N Humboldt Bl, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1550 sqft
Located just off I-55 near Jackson State University. Each home features a private balcony or patio. Short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Spacious floor plans with updated appliances. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
2526 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
730 sqft
Big units in a small 12-unit building on a quiet street. Laundry facilities on every floor. Air conditioning and heated underground parking. Walk to all you need
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3438 N Oakland Ave
3438 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Welcome to 3438 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2465 N Frederick
2465 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to Frederick Manor - located at 2465 N. Frederick Avenue, walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fox Point, WI

Fox Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

