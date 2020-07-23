/
11 Apartments for rent in Dodge County, WI📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1066 Perry Street
1066 Perry Street, Watertown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
4 Available 08/01/20 Enjoy the updated and clean interior of the second floor 2BR 1BA apartment in this 2009 construction building. In unit appliances/amenities include range, refrigerator, dishwasher and central air.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
228 Woodland Drive #4
228 Woodland Dr, Dodge County, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment. Includes all appliances: washer, dryer, fridge, oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal. Upscale development with only single story buildings.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
713 Clinton Street - 104
713 Clinton Street, Horicon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$735
875 sqft
MOVE IN DATE - August 1st, 2020 - Available sooner if preferred! New carpet & freshly painted! 16 unit apartment building located in beautiful Horicon. All 2 bedroom units. Some units are larger than others and some have patios/balconies attached.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1105 Rock Avenue
1105 Rock Avenue, Waupun, WI
2 Bedrooms
$855
700 sqft
2 bedroom upper , 1 bathroom . Pet friendly all unities included cable and internet as well Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1105-rock-ave-waupun-wi-53963-usa-unit-unit-211-/271026c2-b7c9-440e-9c41-8ccd09d60c8b (RLNE5395634)
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1621 Carlson Pl
1621 Carlson Place, Watertown, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1940 sqft
3 bedroom home Refreshed 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with den. All the space you will need. Convenient to downtown, shopping and parks and the bypass.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
510 Tahoe Lane
510 Tahoe Lane, Hartford, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1663 sqft
New construction rental home! This is the Avery Model located in Western Hills subdivision and it offers top grade materials and construction.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1082 West Monroe Avenue
1082 West Monroe Avenue, Hartford, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1893 sqft
New Construction Rental Home in Hartford, WI!! The Ellington model, offers a split BR design, beautiful dinette w/large window off the kitchen, & a huge basement w/full sized windows, perfect for adding another BR, or more living space.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1102 Durango Drive
1102 Durango Drive, Hartford, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2230 sqft
New Construction Rental Home! 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Single Family in Hartford! The Camden offers lots of space in a traditional two story home....but this home is anything but traditional! You'll find 3 BRs up & a den/office option on the main floor.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
19 Units Available
Parquelynn Village
4703 Vista Park Ct, Delafield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1088 sqft
Parquelynn Village, a spacious 47-acre community, is offering a place to relax at the end of a hard day. We are adjacent to Nashotah Park's 12 miles of hiking trails.
Last updated February 19 at 07:39 PM
2 Units Available
Worthington Apartments
233 W Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1203 sqft
Located right across from the City Beach and the band shell. One and two bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Club room and exercise room.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
131 South Main Street, Unit 430
131 South Main Street, Fond du Lac, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Come see this beautiful one of a kind luxury three bedroom and two bathroom penthouse apartment located in the Zimmerman Apartment Building on the corner of 2nd and Main St in downtown Fond du Lac.
