DeForest, WI
601 Louis Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

601 Louis Court

601 Louis Court · (608) 286-3825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 Louis Court, DeForest, WI 53532

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
VIRTUAL TOUR available in the photos section of this listing!

Cozy three bedroom, two bathroom duplex with 2 car garage located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Deforest!

Kitchen includes all standard appliances with aesthetically appealing fixtures. Extended counter top makes great for a breakfast nook. Large open-concept living space great for entertaining friends and family.

You'll enjoy the backyard with deck for summer cookouts and the tree lined lot for privacy. All three bedrooms are a great size with plenty of closet space. Washer and Dryer in-unit for your convenience.

Unfinished basement for storage or extra living space too.

Tenants are responsible for snow removal, lawn care, as well as utilities. This is a no smoking, no pet property.
Deforest Middle School and High School
Eagle Point Elementary School
Nearby parks include Firemens Park, unnamed and Western Green Area Park.
25 Minute Drive to Sun Prairie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Louis Court have any available units?
601 Louis Court has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 Louis Court have?
Some of 601 Louis Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Louis Court currently offering any rent specials?
601 Louis Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Louis Court pet-friendly?
No, 601 Louis Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeForest.
Does 601 Louis Court offer parking?
Yes, 601 Louis Court does offer parking.
Does 601 Louis Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Louis Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Louis Court have a pool?
No, 601 Louis Court does not have a pool.
Does 601 Louis Court have accessible units?
No, 601 Louis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Louis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Louis Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Louis Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 Louis Court has units with air conditioning.
