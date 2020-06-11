601 Louis Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

VIRTUAL TOUR available in the photos section of this listing!



Cozy three bedroom, two bathroom duplex with 2 car garage located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Deforest!



Kitchen includes all standard appliances with aesthetically appealing fixtures. Extended counter top makes great for a breakfast nook. Large open-concept living space great for entertaining friends and family.



You'll enjoy the backyard with deck for summer cookouts and the tree lined lot for privacy. All three bedrooms are a great size with plenty of closet space. Washer and Dryer in-unit for your convenience.



Unfinished basement for storage or extra living space too.



Tenants are responsible for snow removal, lawn care, as well as utilities. This is a no smoking, no pet property.

Deforest Middle School and High School

Eagle Point Elementary School

Nearby parks include Firemens Park, unnamed and Western Green Area Park.

25 Minute Drive to Sun Prairie