/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
70 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brookfield, WI
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13385 Kenmar Ct
13385 Kenmar Court, Brookfield, WI
Elmbrook Schools- Brookfield Executive Family Home - Property Id: 56943 A Totally updated large 4 bedroom+ office/5th bedroom home meant to entertain or enjoy with family. A Large backyard/additional lot available by owner for use.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Butler
1 Unit Available
4045 N 127th St
4045 North 127th Street, Brookfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Small Single Family Home - Property Id: 280698 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Brookfield! Open concept living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Brookfield
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
1375 Fairhaven Blvd
1375 Fairhaven Boulevard, Elm Grove, WI
1375 Fairhaven Blvd Available 07/15/20 Spacious Ranch in Elm Grove! - Spacious 4-bedroom, 1.5 bath single family ranch in Elm Grove! 1st floor features office/den, 1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11323 W Center St
11323 West Center Street, Wauwatosa, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Well maintained Wauwatosa Upper across the street from Wauwatosa West High School & Eisenhower Elementary School! This highly desirable location puts you just minutes from Mayfair Mall, freeway access, grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and
Results within 5 miles of Brookfield
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
20 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1395 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1674 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6819 Aetna Court
6819 Aetna Court, Wauwatosa, WI
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story home with built-in fireplace and large living and dining areas. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will not stay on the market long.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1123 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
3BR 2BA 3 CAR GARAGE with Gourmet Kitchen Great community of newer construction townhouses located on Waukeshas east side. Close proximity to Frame Park entertainment, shopping (Woodmans, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Aemilian's
1 Unit Available
8614 W Keefe Ave
8614 West Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Charming brick cape cod - Charming brick cape cod this cozy three bedroom one bath home offers a charming eat in kitchen with bonus slide out shelves.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
129 South Hine Ave.
129 South Hine Avenue, Waukesha, WI
Beautiful well maintained 4 bed plus den House located in the suburbs of Waukesha. The home is near historic downtown Waukesha that offers a variety of venues; near hospital, medical complex and just 10 minutes to I94.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Silver Spring
1 Unit Available
7230 W. Grantosa Dr - 1
7230 West Grantosa Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1010 sqft
THIS UNIT IS NOW RENTED Single Family residence
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Vogel Park
1 Unit Available
4921 N 84th St
4921 North 84th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$895
1025 sqft
This spacious 3-bedroom unit, 1.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Florist Highlands
1 Unit Available
10823 West Florist Avenue - 2
10823 West Florist Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Won't you be my neighbor? Owner occupied duplex seeks new responsible tenant for a well maintained lovely apartment in a great area. Please review application criteria before requesting showing. Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Morgan Heights
1 Unit Available
9031 W Crawford Ave Lower
9031 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
941 sqft
Newly Renovated - Crawford Lower - Property Id: 236297 **Due to extensive and extravagant renovations, smoking and pets are NOT allowed on the premises.
Results within 10 miles of Brookfield
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Northridge Lakes
12 Units Available
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Greenway Apartments
6507 Greenway, Greendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to 6507 Greenway located down the street from Southridge Mall and the Greendale Town Center, close to I43, I894 and I94 just minutes to downtown Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northridge Lakes
15 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1389 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,231
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1339 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Hillside
2 Units Available
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments
901 W Winnebago St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
At Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments we have created a lifestyle, not just a home. In your new loft you can relax and enjoy life while never having to leave home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Similar Pages
Brookfield 1 BedroomsBrookfield 2 BedroomsBrookfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookfield 3 BedroomsBrookfield Accessible Apartments
Brookfield Apartments with BalconyBrookfield Apartments with GarageBrookfield Apartments with GymBrookfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookfield Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenfield, WIFranklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WI