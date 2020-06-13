/
accessible apartments
28 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bayside, WI
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 4 at 07:04pm
$
2 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
$
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Granville Station
9 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverwest
1 Unit Available
River Bend
3839 N Humboldt Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, quiet apartments in a three story building across from Kern Park. Heated underground parking, air conditioning, and a large laundry room. Stone foyer with elevator. Close to shopping, parks, and entertainment. On bus line. Security cameras.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Historic Third Ward
4 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,580
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,160
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
Rhythm
1640 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rhythm in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Lower East Side
6 Units Available
Coronet Apartments
1901 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Located near I-70 and Sinclair Community College. Fantastic location for those who work at the VA Medical Center. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance for emergencies. On-site playground. Full kitchens and modern layouts.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$775
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious homes with upgraded amenities including a resort-like pool, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with group programs. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and lots of storage. Near I-185.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Granville Station
Contact for Availability
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$735
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Lower East Side
Contact for Availability
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
1041 E. Knapp - The Empire
1041 E Knapp St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
$775
Welcome to The Empire Building located at 1041 E. Knapp Street in Milwaukee: an 8-story high rise capped by a rooftop sundeck. Views from the sundeck and many of the apartments include the best of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3402 N Oakland Ave
3402 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
Welcome to 3402 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Northpoint
Contact for Availability
2260 N Summit
2260 North Summit Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Welcome to The Brittany House located at 2260 N. Summit Avenue - walking distance to North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
1321 N Franklin
1321 North Franklin Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Welcome to 1321 N.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
The Lodgewood
1121 North Waverly Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Walking distance to Juneau Village Shopping Center, featuring the flag ship grocery store; Metro Market, also walking distance to Northwestern Mutual Life, Milwaukee School of Engineering, downtown shopping districts restaurants and the lake front.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Juneau Town
25 Units Available
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,610
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1175 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower East Side
6 Units Available
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,160
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
750 sqft
Modern, English Tudor style red brick building located on a quiet street. Elevators, heated underground parking, and security cameras. Beautiful units with lots of windows accented by a stone-cut foyer and immaculate hallways.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murray Hill
10 Units Available
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$855
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
696 sqft
Large, modern, spacious units. Birch trees set off this neoclassic brick building. Elevator, air conditioning, security cameras, and heated underground parking. Stone-cut foyer, beautifully landscaped yard.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Hillside
2 Units Available
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments
901 W Winnebago St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
At Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments we have created a lifestyle, not just a home. In your new loft you can relax and enjoy life while never having to leave home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower East Side
10 Units Available
Riverwalk
2047 North Cambridge Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$795
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
750 sqft
Efficiency, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments: Located along the east side of the Milwaukee river, with panoramic views of both the river and the city, this is our newest gem. Various floor plans, walk-in closets, open kitchens, picture windows and balconies.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murray Hill
5 Units Available
Webster Terrace II
2545 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
520 sqft
Bell Property`s Eastside office located in Apartment #102. Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances Warner cable and internet.
