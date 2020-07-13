Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

28 Apartments for rent in Moses Lake, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moses Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
$
22 Units Available
Central Park Villas
760 N Central Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1005 sqft
Central Park Villas in Moses Lake, Washington are designed for the modern urban dweller, with a pool ready for stand-up paddleboard lessons, and plenty of green space for enjoying the outdoors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Solara
1401 E Nelson Rd, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
Furnished units with vaulted ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Less than 3 miles from downtown area. Pet-friendly community that has a gym, BBQ area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
15 Units Available
The Vintage
1133 N Grape Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Excellent location close to Basin Homes Dog Park and Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex. Stainless steel appliances, laundry and hardwood floors included in each luxurious unit. Community features gym, pool and clubhouse.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1317 S. Lakeway Dr.
1317 South Lakeway Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1370 sqft
Fully Remodeled Home-PENDING APPLICATION!! - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 3 car garage. High end kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer included. Central air and heat. Fenced backyard. Tenant pay all utilities. 1 year lease.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Washington
506 N Washington St, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
FURNISHED- 3 bed 2 bath double car garage, large lot Lawn care included - Gorgeous furnished home on large corner lot. Interior is completely brand new, all appliances included. 3 bedroom 2 bath, living room, family room, detached Garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Sybel St
223 Sybel Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
223 Sybel St Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bed 2 Bath - Available August 03, 2020 223 Sybel St. Moses Lake, Wa 98837 Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home with a 1 car garage. 2 living room spaces, one on each floor.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3015 Rd H NE
3015 Road H NE, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Country Living Close to Town! 6 Month Lease Available. - Country living close to town w/WSG paid! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom w/ Large detached garage/shop. New hardwood & carpet. Appliances. EFA/CAC, UGS. No Pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4305941)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE
4097 Cove West Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE Available 07/24/20 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3409 MARINER
3409 Marinier Lane, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2709 sqft
House for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1705 W Mockingbird St
1705 Mockingbird Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
1705 W Mockingbird St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available August 2020 1705 W Mockingbird St Moses Lake WA 98837 Beautiful single family home 1200+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
610 Florida Dr
610 Florida Drive, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2338 sqft
610 Florida Dr Available 08/03/20 Large home for rent in Moses Lake - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake: 610 N Florida Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage. Over 2300 sf, stainless appliances, underground sprinklers, fenced yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
514 KENTUCKY DR
514 Kentucky Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2013 sqft
514 KENTUCKY DR Available 07/15/20 House for Rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3404 MARINER
3404 Marinier Lane, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
House for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com. No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house, 3 car garage, W/D hookups, fenced back yard, sprinkler system.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 WEST PENINSULA DRIVE
3700 West Peninsula Drive, Moses Lake, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2762 sqft
3700 WEST PENINSULA DRIVE Available 08/07/20 House for Rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1900 Leanne Avenue
1900 Leanne Avenue, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
Home for Rent WSG Included! PENDING APPLICATION!!!! - 1520 sq. ft., W/S/G Paid, Newer Flooring, Open Floor Plan, Appliances, EFA/CAC, 2 Car Garage, No Pets, 1 Year Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2738215)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
406 Birch Street
406 West Birch Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1425 sqft
Home for Rent PENDING APPLICATION!!!! - 1425 sq. ft., Newer Construction, Walk In Pantry, Walk In Closet, 2 Car Garage, UGS, No Pets, 1 Year Lease, Property Manager: Joe Knox No Pets Allowed (RLNE2724583)

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1505 W Virginia St
1505 West Virginia Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
1505 W Virginia St Available 07/06/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage - Available July 2020 in Moses Lake 1505 W Virginia St. 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Hardwood living areas. Fenced backyard. Neighborhood of newer homes.

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
325 CRESTVIEW DR
325 North Crestview Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1499 sqft
325 CRESTVIEW DR Available 05/01/20 House for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
454 Trout Ave
454 Trout Avenue, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2502 sqft
454 Trout Ave Available 04/24/20 Large Home in Desirable Neighborhood-PENDING DEPOSIT!! - 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2139 Beaumont
2139 S Beaumont Dr, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1514 sqft
2139 Beaumont Available 08/07/20 Fully Remodeled House For Rent-PENDING DEPOSIT!!!! - Fully remodeled, including bathrooms. New floor and paint. Attached 2 car garage. Big backyard. 12 month lease.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1039 Lakeside
1039 W Lakeside Dr, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1039 Lakeside Available 08/07/20 Lakeside Duplex for Rent PENDING APPLICATION!! - W/S/G Paid, Lake Views, Appliances, W/D Hookups, Carport, No Pets, 12 Month Lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE2469897)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
609 Crest Drive
609 West Crest Drive, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
609 Crest Drive Available 07/17/20 Duplex for Rent - W/S/G Paid, Remodeled Kitchen & Bath, Large Fenced Yard W/ UGS, Carport w/ Storage, No Pets, 1 Year Lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE2477444)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1035 IVY ST.
1035 W Ivy Ave, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$800
822 sqft
1035 IVY ST. - 1035 Available 08/14/20 Duplex for rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
Results within 1 mile of Moses Lake

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8272 Harrington Ln
8272 Harrington Lane Northeast, Cascade Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available July 07, 2020 8272 Harrington Ln Moses Lake, Wa. 98837 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage on approximately 1.5 acres.
City Guide for Moses Lake, WA

Welcome to Moses Lake! This central Washington city is in a beautiful location and offers plenty of outdoor recreation. So, let's have a look at the local renting details.

Located over 100 miles from the nearest big(ish) cities, Kennewick and Yakima, Moses Lake kind of feels like it’s in the middle of nowhere, because, well, it is. Since this city of about 20,000 is the largest for miles and miles (and miles), you’ll find all the necessities in terms of shopping and dining right at your doorstep. Don’t expect too much in terms of nightlife here, however. This place can get pretty quiet after hours.

What it lacks in indoor attractions, it makes up for in greater outdoor recreation. The city has a number of parks with sports facilities and picnic areas. With over 120 miles of shoreline, the lake is wonderful for fishing and boating. Wildlife lovers will enjoy the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area at the Potholes Reservoir Unit, and two hours from the city, you can enjoy a lovely day trip to the beautiful Wenatchee National Forest.

The good news is that there are tons of options in terms of apartments for rent in Moses Lake, and the low cost of living means that you'll find cheap apartments galore. The bad news is that Moses Lake’s high crime statistics leave much to be desired in terms of safety. However, with plenty of time to secure a rental, you’ll be sure to find something in a safe, pleasant area.

North of downtown and just across a small finger of the lake, you’ll find a couple of new developments near the Paul Lauzier Memorial Park. These apartments for rent are in a safe location and have great amenities, including clubhouses and onsite laundry facilities. Additionally, they offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms with short-term lease deals. South of downtown you’ll also find a number of condominiums and townhomes located on the lakefront. Two bedrooms in these areas range from $600 to $800.

Heading north above the lake, you’ll also find a few apartments for rent in the area surrounding the Grant County International Airport. Prices in this area reflect the slight inconvenience associated with being farther from the city center and having to deal with airport noise. Two bedrooms here range from $550 to $700.

East of the lake, you’ll find a quieter, more suburban-feeling area with a few rentals available. A couple of apartment complexes here offer affordable one and two bedrooms, and there are a number of rental homes available as well. Two bedrooms here range from $600 to $800.

If you’re relocating to Moses Lake with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble locating a pet friendly rental. About half of the apartments for rent are both cat and dog friendly, though some may require an additional pet deposit.

So welcome to Moses Lake! Enjoy all that this scenic, outdoorsy Washington city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Moses Lake, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moses Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

