28 Apartments for rent in Moses Lake, WA with parking
Welcome to Moses Lake! This central Washington city is in a beautiful location and offers plenty of outdoor recreation. So, let's have a look at the local renting details.
Located over 100 miles from the nearest big(ish) cities, Kennewick and Yakima, Moses Lake kind of feels like it’s in the middle of nowhere, because, well, it is. Since this city of about 20,000 is the largest for miles and miles (and miles), you’ll find all the necessities in terms of shopping and dining right at your doorstep. Don’t expect too much in terms of nightlife here, however. This place can get pretty quiet after hours.
What it lacks in indoor attractions, it makes up for in greater outdoor recreation. The city has a number of parks with sports facilities and picnic areas. With over 120 miles of shoreline, the lake is wonderful for fishing and boating. Wildlife lovers will enjoy the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area at the Potholes Reservoir Unit, and two hours from the city, you can enjoy a lovely day trip to the beautiful Wenatchee National Forest.
The good news is that there are tons of options in terms of apartments for rent in Moses Lake, and the low cost of living means that you'll find cheap apartments galore. The bad news is that Moses Lake’s high crime statistics leave much to be desired in terms of safety. However, with plenty of time to secure a rental, you’ll be sure to find something in a safe, pleasant area.
North of downtown and just across a small finger of the lake, you’ll find a couple of new developments near the Paul Lauzier Memorial Park. These apartments for rent are in a safe location and have great amenities, including clubhouses and onsite laundry facilities. Additionally, they offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms with short-term lease deals. South of downtown you’ll also find a number of condominiums and townhomes located on the lakefront. Two bedrooms in these areas range from $600 to $800.
Heading north above the lake, you’ll also find a few apartments for rent in the area surrounding the Grant County International Airport. Prices in this area reflect the slight inconvenience associated with being farther from the city center and having to deal with airport noise. Two bedrooms here range from $550 to $700.
East of the lake, you’ll find a quieter, more suburban-feeling area with a few rentals available. A couple of apartment complexes here offer affordable one and two bedrooms, and there are a number of rental homes available as well. Two bedrooms here range from $600 to $800.
If you’re relocating to Moses Lake with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble locating a pet friendly rental. About half of the apartments for rent are both cat and dog friendly, though some may require an additional pet deposit.
So welcome to Moses Lake! Enjoy all that this scenic, outdoorsy Washington city has to offer! See more
