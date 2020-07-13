Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Moses Lake North, WA with parking

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
6 Units Available
Pioneer Meadows
300 E 9th Ave, Moses Lake North, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer Meadows in Moses Lake North. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1228 ARLINGTON
1228 Arlington Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1090 sqft
1228 ARLINGTON - 1228 Arlington Available 07/17/20 3 Bedroom Duplex - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1223 Arlington
1223 Arlington Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
1223 Arlington Available 08/03/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Duplex with Garage - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 1223 Arlington Dr. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex with a one car garage. Big laundry room with lots of cabinet space, and fenced backyard.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
924 South Division Street #118
924 S Division St, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1162 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8272 Harrington Ln
8272 Harrington Lane Northeast, Cascade Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available July 07, 2020 8272 Harrington Ln Moses Lake, Wa. 98837 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage on approximately 1.5 acres.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4191 NE Airway Drive
4191 Airway Dr NE, Grant County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1933 sqft
4 Bedroom House - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! 4 bedroom, 2 bath - 1933 sq ft home on large private lot.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
$
22 Units Available
Central Park Villas
760 N Central Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1005 sqft
Central Park Villas in Moses Lake, Washington are designed for the modern urban dweller, with a pool ready for stand-up paddleboard lessons, and plenty of green space for enjoying the outdoors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Solara
1401 E Nelson Rd, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
Furnished units with vaulted ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Less than 3 miles from downtown area. Pet-friendly community that has a gym, BBQ area and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
15 Units Available
The Vintage
1133 N Grape Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Excellent location close to Basin Homes Dog Park and Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex. Stainless steel appliances, laundry and hardwood floors included in each luxurious unit. Community features gym, pool and clubhouse.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1317 S. Lakeway Dr.
1317 South Lakeway Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1370 sqft
Fully Remodeled Home-PENDING APPLICATION!! - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 3 car garage. High end kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer included. Central air and heat. Fenced backyard. Tenant pay all utilities. 1 year lease.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Washington
506 N Washington St, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
FURNISHED- 3 bed 2 bath double car garage, large lot Lawn care included - Gorgeous furnished home on large corner lot. Interior is completely brand new, all appliances included. 3 bedroom 2 bath, living room, family room, detached Garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Sybel St
223 Sybel Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
223 Sybel St Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bed 2 Bath - Available August 03, 2020 223 Sybel St. Moses Lake, Wa 98837 Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home with a 1 car garage. 2 living room spaces, one on each floor.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3015 Rd H NE
3015 Road H NE, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Country Living Close to Town! 6 Month Lease Available. - Country living close to town w/WSG paid! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom w/ Large detached garage/shop. New hardwood & carpet. Appliances. EFA/CAC, UGS. No Pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4305941)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE
4097 Cove West Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE Available 07/24/20 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3409 MARINER
3409 Marinier Lane, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2709 sqft
House for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1705 W Mockingbird St
1705 Mockingbird Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
1705 W Mockingbird St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available August 2020 1705 W Mockingbird St Moses Lake WA 98837 Beautiful single family home 1200+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
610 Florida Dr
610 Florida Drive, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2338 sqft
610 Florida Dr Available 08/03/20 Large home for rent in Moses Lake - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake: 610 N Florida Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage. Over 2300 sf, stainless appliances, underground sprinklers, fenced yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9396 Beacon Rd NE
9396 Beacon Rd NE, Grant County, WA
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
9396 Beacon Rd NE Available 08/03/20 1 bedroom 1 bath - Available August 03, 2020 9396 Beacon Rd NE Moses Lake, WA Tidy 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
514 KENTUCKY DR
514 Kentucky Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2013 sqft
514 KENTUCKY DR Available 07/15/20 House for Rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3404 MARINER
3404 Marinier Lane, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
House for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com. No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house, 3 car garage, W/D hookups, fenced back yard, sprinkler system.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 WEST PENINSULA DRIVE
3700 West Peninsula Drive, Moses Lake, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2762 sqft
3700 WEST PENINSULA DRIVE Available 08/07/20 House for Rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1900 Leanne Avenue
1900 Leanne Avenue, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
Home for Rent WSG Included! PENDING APPLICATION!!!! - 1520 sq. ft., W/S/G Paid, Newer Flooring, Open Floor Plan, Appliances, EFA/CAC, 2 Car Garage, No Pets, 1 Year Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2738215)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
406 Birch Street
406 West Birch Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1425 sqft
Home for Rent PENDING APPLICATION!!!! - 1425 sq. ft., Newer Construction, Walk In Pantry, Walk In Closet, 2 Car Garage, UGS, No Pets, 1 Year Lease, Property Manager: Joe Knox No Pets Allowed (RLNE2724583)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1505 W Virginia St
1505 West Virginia Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
1505 W Virginia St Available 07/06/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage - Available July 2020 in Moses Lake 1505 W Virginia St. 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Hardwood living areas. Fenced backyard. Neighborhood of newer homes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Moses Lake North, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moses Lake North apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

