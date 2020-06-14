Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Moses Lake North, WA with garage

Moses Lake North apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1228 ARLINGTON
1228 Arlington Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1090 sqft
1228 ARLINGTON - 1228 Arlington Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom Duplex - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1223 Arlington
1223 Arlington Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
1223 Arlington Available 08/03/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Duplex with Garage - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 1223 Arlington Dr. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex with a one car garage. Big laundry room with lots of cabinet space, and fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
813 LINDBERG
813 Lindberg Lane, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$695
813 LINDBERG - 813L Available 07/08/20 Duplex for Rent - NO SHOWINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED UNTIL ALL APPLICANTS ARE APPROVED! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1213 Vandenburg
1213 Vandenburg Loop, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Remodeled Duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, WSG Included, New Kitchen, New Bathroom, Detached Garage, 1 Year Lease, No Pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845850)

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
924 South Division Street #118
924 S Division St, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1162 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4191 NE Airway Drive
4191 Airway Dr NE, Grant County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1933 sqft
4 Bedroom House - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! 4 bedroom, 2 bath - 1933 sq ft home on large private lot.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
8272 Harrington Ln
8272 Harrington Lane Northeast, Cascade Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
8272 Harrington Ln Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available July 07, 2020 8272 Harrington Ln Moses Lake, Wa. 98837 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage on approximately 1.5 acres.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Vintage
1133 N Grape Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
Excellent location close to Basin Homes Dog Park and Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex. Stainless steel appliances, laundry and hardwood floors included in each luxurious unit. Community features gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Solara
1401 E Nelson Rd, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
Furnished units with vaulted ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Less than 3 miles from downtown area. Pet-friendly community that has a gym, BBQ area and swimming pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
538 YOUNG RD NE
538 Young Road Northeast, Grant County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3070 sqft
538 YOUNG RD NE Available 07/08/20 Large house for rent in country - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com. No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1705 W Mockingbird St
1705 Mockingbird Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
1705 W Mockingbird St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available August 2020 1705 W Mockingbird St Moses Lake WA 98837 Beautiful single family home 1200+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
718 SUNBURST CT
718 Northwest Sunburst Court, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
718 SUNBURST CT - 718S Available 07/06/20 Townhouse for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6367 Murray Lane #A
6367 Murray Way NE, Grant County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
ON THE GOLF COURSE!!! - W/S/G Paid, Landscape Maintained, Appliances, W/D Included, 2 Car Garage, Master Bedroom Down, 3 Up, Black Granite Countertops, Hardwoods, Carpet & Tile, Secluded Covered Back Patio, 1 Year Lease, NO PETS!! No Pets

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3015 Rd H NE
3015 Road H NE, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Country Living Close to Town! - Country living close to town w/WSG paid! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom w/ Large detached garage/shop. New hardwood & carpet. Appliances. EFA/CAC, UGS. No Pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4305941)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1348 Deborah Street
1348 Deborah Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1242 sqft
1348 Deborah Street Available 06/19/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
610 Florida Dr
610 Florida Drive, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2338 sqft
610 Florida Dr Available 08/03/20 Large home for rent in Moses Lake - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake: 610 N Florida Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage. Over 2300 sf, stainless appliances, underground sprinklers, fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
223 Sybel St
223 Sybel Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
223 Sybel St Available 07/06/20 Large 3 Bed 2 Bath - Available July 06, 2020 223 Sybel St. Moses Lake, Wa 98837 Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home with a 1 car garage. 2 living room spaces, one on each floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
837 Polo Ridge Dr
837 Polo Ridge Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available June 2020 in Moses Lake Beautiful newer 1700+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1010 Evergreen
1010 S Evergreen Dr, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
1010 Evergreen - 1010 Evergreen Available 07/10/20 2 Bedroom Duplex - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE
4097 Cove West Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 Washington
506 N Washington St, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
506 Washington Available 06/16/20 FURNISHED- 3 bed 2 bath double car garage, large lot Lawn care included - Gorgeous furnished home on large corner lot. Interior is completely brand new, all appliances included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3404 MARINER
3404 Marinier Lane, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3404 MARINER Available 07/08/20 House for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 Camas Place
905 Camas Place, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2146 sqft
905 Camas Place Available 07/03/20 Large House For Rent - 2146 sq. ft 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Big Yard, UGS, 3 Car Garage, Gas FP, 1 Pet OK w/ $600 Fee Size & Breed Specific, 1 Year Lease (RLNE3130077)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1900 Leanne Avenue
1900 Leanne Avenue, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
1900 Leanne Avenue Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent WSG Included! - 1520 sq. ft., W/S/G Paid, Newer Flooring, Open Floor Plan, Appliances, EFA/CAC, 2 Car Garage, No Pets, 1 Year Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2738215)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Moses Lake North, WA

Moses Lake North apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

