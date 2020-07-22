Apartment List
/
WA
/
ferndale
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ferndale, WA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Ferndale should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2752 Jessie Court
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury home located in the high-end neighborhood of The Meadows.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3676 N. RED RIVER RD
3676 North Red River Road, Whatcom County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Bay View Home! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with bay view! This modest 2 bedroom home has all new flooring, a brand new ductless heating unit which provides inexpensive heating and air conditioning! W/D also included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE
2918 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1080 sqft
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE Available 07/29/20 Private Birchwood 3 Bedroom Home - Enjoy privacy and a back yard that just keeps going in this well cared for three bedroom, one bath home in the Birchwood neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
3335 Northwest Ave. #4
3335 Northwest Avenue, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
400 sqft
Cute studio apartment close to busline, services and shopping. Garden walk up apartment complex. Month to month lease offered. Pets less than 25 lbs with $300 non-refundable pet fee per animal. Water, sewer and garbage included.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3449 REDWOOD AVE UNIT #8
3449 Redwood Avenue, Marietta-Alderwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
940 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome with Great North Bellingham Location - This wonderful 2 story townhome has been tastefully updated including designer paint scheme! The property has a gated entry, large covered private back porch, tile floors, washer, dryer, &
Results within 10 miles of Ferndale
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
5 Units Available
Mount Baker
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
855 sqft
Welcome home to Barkley Apartment Homes. Comfort, convenience and style in Bellingham. We offer a variety of floor plans to meet your needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 10 at 10:41 PM
Contact for Availability
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Meridian
520 Harman Way
520 Harman Way, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2154 sqft
520 Harman Way Available 08/17/20 50% off 1st Full Month Rent! Exquisite Newer 2 Story Home near Bellis Fair! - Perfect 2-story home. Within walking distance to all the shops, restaurants and services you could ever need at the Bellis Fair Mall.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
York
1414 E Maple St
1414 East Maple Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
716 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath house on large lot near WWU - Available Now: This 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage near WWU and Downtown Bellingham. Walk-able and Bike-able to shopping, restaurants and other amenities. Large yard and plenty of parking.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1009 Glenning Street
1009 Glenning Street, Lynden, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2700 sqft
1009 Glenning Street Available 08/03/20 Amazing 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Beautiful Lynden - Do not miss this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 2700 Sq Ft! Home features spacious living room with wood stove, finished basement and 2

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1112 E Maple Street
1112 East Maple Street, Bellingham, WA
9 Bedrooms
$5,650
2687 sqft
1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath 9 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath House with 3 floors! - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Available July 2020! 9 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2,600+ sq ft house

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cornwall Park
2416 Broadway
2416 Broadway, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1944 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Dutch Colonial Home in the Fountain District Near Broadway Park - 2416 Broadway - Available Now - Just Back on the Market! - 3 Bedroom (plus office space), 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7411 Sunset Dr
7411 Sunset Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1744 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Spacious Birch Bay House - 7411 Sunset Dr. Blaine - Available Now – 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1,744 square foot home with beautiful bay views and conveniently located near Birch Bay State Park.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
York
1252 GRANT ST.
1252 Grant Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$4,995
2474 sqft
1252 GRANT ST.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7572 Birch Bay Dr # 7
7572 Birch Bay Drive, Birch Bay, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
750 sqft
$1650/mo. for a signed, three year Lease Agreement! $1700/mo.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Samish Hill
3610 Taylor Avenue
3610 Taylor Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2026 sqft
Southside dream rental! Fabulous 3 bed/2.5 bath home with both a large living room and additional family room downstairs complete with gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4751 Birch Bay Lynden Road
4751 Birch Bay Lynden Rd, Birch Bay, WA
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/k3tmT8Lperk 1 bedroom, 1 bath cozy unit with loft. Perfect for the minimalist or retired couple. Large covered front porch for soaking up the sun or relaxing. Small garden shed for outside storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Ferndale, WA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Ferndale should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Ferndale may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Ferndale. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Ferndale 3 Bedroom ApartmentsFerndale Apartments with BalconiesFerndale Apartments with Garages
Ferndale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFerndale Apartments with ParkingFerndale Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Ferndale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFerndale Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellingham, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WA
Burlington, WABirch Bay, WAOak Harbor, WA
Mount Vernon, WALynden, WAAnacortes, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Skagit Valley College
Western Washington University