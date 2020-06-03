All apartments in Birch Bay
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

7572 Birch Bay Dr # 7

7572 Birch Bay Drive · (360) 384-4663
Location

7572 Birch Bay Drive, Birch Bay, WA 98230

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beach access just a few feet from your front door with partial views of the water from the front deck and beautiful, calming Terrell Creek at your back deck with abundant wildlife.

Bright open concept, with cathedral ceilings, beach atmosphere interior with 2 Bd., 1 Ba., and an open loft area would be ideal for home office, weekend guests or extra storage.

Close to all that Birch Bay has to offer, including Birch Bay State Park, downtown restaurants, shops to outdoor summer activities!

Shown by appointment only. Please call 360-384-4663 (Monday ï¿½?? Friday 9:00 to 4:00).

It is the policy of Optimus Property Management to not rent properties sight un seen. Availability dates are estimated dates and should be confirmed with the property manager. All information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

*Pictures may not depict property exactly as advertised. *

OPTIMUS PROPERTY SOLUTIONS
5711 Vista Dr., #101
Ferndale, WA 98248
(360) 384-4663

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

