7572 Birch Bay Dr # 7

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beach access just a few feet from your front door with partial views of the water from the front deck and beautiful, calming Terrell Creek at your back deck with abundant wildlife.



Bright open concept, with cathedral ceilings, beach atmosphere interior with 2 Bd., 1 Ba., and an open loft area would be ideal for home office, weekend guests or extra storage.



Close to all that Birch Bay has to offer, including Birch Bay State Park, downtown restaurants, shops to outdoor summer activities!



Shown by appointment only. Please call 360-384-4663 (Monday ï¿½?? Friday 9:00 to 4:00).



It is the policy of Optimus Property Management to not rent properties sight un seen. Availability dates are estimated dates and should be confirmed with the property manager. All information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



*Pictures may not depict property exactly as advertised. *



OPTIMUS PROPERTY SOLUTIONS

5711 Vista Dr., #101

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 384-4663