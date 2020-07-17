All apartments in Vergennes
24 West Main Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

24 West Main Street

24 W Main St
Location

24 W Main St, Vergennes, VT 05491

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24 West Main Street Available 09/01/20 Exquisitely Remodeled 3BR House - Convenient to Middlebury & Burlington - This gem of a single-family, two-story home was fully remodeled and updated in recent years while maintaining its historic charm. This one-of-kind home is not to be missed! Here, an exquisite blend of modern and historic touches creates a comfortable and inviting atmosphere, including:

• Sunny, spacious living room is accentuated by built-in alcove and unique overhead lighting fixtures;
• 3 Bedrooms - each offering great views of Vergennes, and the nearby mountains;
• Designed for cooking and entertaining, the kitchen includes: energy-efficient appliances; warm-hued wood countertops; and plenty of cabinets for storage. Stainless-steel finish appliances include: gas range/oven with variable speed lighted exhaust fan; dishwasher; full-capacity refrigerator; and 2-bay sink;
• Dining area includes a convenient eat-in kitchen counter space;
• 2 Full Bathrooms that sparkle with bathtubs, shower surrounds, cabinetry, sinks and polished nickel fixtures;
• Historic details, such as exposed beams, plaster walls, and antique wood floors have been preserved and refinished;
• Tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms make for easy maintenance;
• All interior and exterior walls have been refinished;
• Gas-powered heating system and dryer;
• Laundry room equipped with washer and dryer installed, and much more!

The house consists of about 1,700 square feet of living space; the house and lot layout include:
• First Floor Layout: Kitchen, Dining area, Living Room, Bathroom, and Laundry Room;
• Second Floor Layout: Bathroom and 3 Bedrooms with the following dimensions:
• Bedroom 1 – 12.5’ x 12.5’
• Bedroom 2 – 12.5’ x 12.5’
• Bedroom 3 - 16’ x 12’
• Cellar: Gravel-lined unfinished basement that offers additional storage space;
• Lot: Patio area and off-street parking are for two vehicles.

Enjoy local amenities including local dining, farmers' markets, and recreational activities on the water -- all within a short walk from your home.

Centrally located, Vergennes offers an easy commute to Burlington and Middlebury.

Rent: $1,780/month which includes City-supplied water and sewer, landscaping, and snow removal. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. One-year lease commitment required. Pets will be considered and will require a pet security deposit. First month’s rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Non-smoking tenants only. We are looking for a tenant with an established record of responsibility that will take as much care into this historic house as we have.

Application Process:

For next steps, please click on the “Contact Us” button below. Please note, you will be requested to provide information about the proposed tenants (including pets), employment, tenant history, and familiarity with the location prior to scheduling a showing. Thank you.

(RLNE5891254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

