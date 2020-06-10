383 Holbrook Bay Commons

Amenities

Fully furnished 2nd floor condo, with a large deck offering an expansive view of Lake Memphremagog. New kitchen appliances, new flooring in kitchen and bath. Professionally cleaned. Maximum 4 people, for a one year lease, preferred. Absolutely NO PETS ALLOWED and NO SMOKING, rent is $1200 per month, plus utilities. 2 bedrooms, master has full bath, also a 3/4 bath with stacking washer and dryer. Great spot for fishing, biking, boating, bird watching and snowmobiling. Community room, heated in ground pool and tennis courts, just a 15 minute drive to Newport City, also a 20 minute drive to Jay Peak for golfing, skiing and the water park. Will consider a 3 -6 month lease, utilities included, for $1500 a month with a $300 per month average cap., basic cable included in the rent, extra channels and DSL available at an additional fee.