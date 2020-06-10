All apartments in Orleans County
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

383 Holbrook Bay Commons

383 Holbrook Bay Commons · (802) 334-3400
Location

383 Holbrook Bay Commons, Orleans County, VT 05857

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B19 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Fully furnished 2nd floor condo, with a large deck offering an expansive view of Lake Memphremagog. New kitchen appliances, new flooring in kitchen and bath. Professionally cleaned. Maximum 4 people, for a one year lease, preferred. Absolutely NO PETS ALLOWED and NO SMOKING, rent is $1200 per month, plus utilities. 2 bedrooms, master has full bath, also a 3/4 bath with stacking washer and dryer. Great spot for fishing, biking, boating, bird watching and snowmobiling. Community room, heated in ground pool and tennis courts, just a 15 minute drive to Newport City, also a 20 minute drive to Jay Peak for golfing, skiing and the water park. Will consider a 3 -6 month lease, utilities included, for $1500 a month with a $300 per month average cap., basic cable included in the rent, extra channels and DSL available at an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Holbrook Bay Commons have any available units?
383 Holbrook Bay Commons has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 383 Holbrook Bay Commons have?
Some of 383 Holbrook Bay Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Holbrook Bay Commons currently offering any rent specials?
383 Holbrook Bay Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Holbrook Bay Commons pet-friendly?
No, 383 Holbrook Bay Commons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orleans County.
Does 383 Holbrook Bay Commons offer parking?
No, 383 Holbrook Bay Commons does not offer parking.
Does 383 Holbrook Bay Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 383 Holbrook Bay Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Holbrook Bay Commons have a pool?
Yes, 383 Holbrook Bay Commons has a pool.
Does 383 Holbrook Bay Commons have accessible units?
No, 383 Holbrook Bay Commons does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Holbrook Bay Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 383 Holbrook Bay Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does 383 Holbrook Bay Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, 383 Holbrook Bay Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
