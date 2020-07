Amenities

Country Charm awaits you in this re-purposed Farmhouse which includes some of the highest quality apartments in the Northeast Kingdom...this fully furnished one bedroom 2nd floor unit is now avail for long or short term occupancy. Amenities include; all utilities, Heat & Electric, Internet, cable, full size appliances and washer/dryer, queen size bed, 2 wide screen T.V's, storage, covered parking and so much more.....Available July 1