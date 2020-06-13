All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 67 Broadview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, VT
/
67 Broadview Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

67 Broadview Avenue

67 Broadview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

67 Broadview Avenue, Newport, VT 05855

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Relocating to Northern Vermont for work or pleasure, This beautiful, bright and spacious open concept home is fully furnished and totally updated on Lake Memphremagog. The home has a large dining room, spacious kitchen & family room, den, 4 season porch with radiant heat, laundry room,3 spacious bedrooms, 3 baths, a large yard with over an acre lot which is nicely landscaped, a new stairway to dock, located on a quiet street that connects to a paved Bike path and park. Come and enjoy living close to it all!! Walk on the paved paths to amenities of the area; the high school, hospital, Prouty Beach, and downtown which includes stores, restaurants, a library, an art gallery and parks! Plenty of room for parking on the paved driveway or the 2 car garage! 25 minute drive to Jay Peak, 30 minutes to Burke, 1.5 hours to Burlington or Montreal! This Home will be avail the 1st of June as long term rental. Excellent references and rental history required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Broadview Avenue have any available units?
67 Broadview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, VT.
What amenities does 67 Broadview Avenue have?
Some of 67 Broadview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Broadview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
67 Broadview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Broadview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 67 Broadview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 67 Broadview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 67 Broadview Avenue does offer parking.
Does 67 Broadview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Broadview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Broadview Avenue have a pool?
No, 67 Broadview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 67 Broadview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 67 Broadview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Broadview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Broadview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Broadview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Broadview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings