67 Broadview Avenue

Relocating to Northern Vermont for work or pleasure, This beautiful, bright and spacious open concept home is fully furnished and totally updated on Lake Memphremagog. The home has a large dining room, spacious kitchen & family room, den, 4 season porch with radiant heat, laundry room,3 spacious bedrooms, 3 baths, a large yard with over an acre lot which is nicely landscaped, a new stairway to dock, located on a quiet street that connects to a paved Bike path and park. Come and enjoy living close to it all!! Walk on the paved paths to amenities of the area; the high school, hospital, Prouty Beach, and downtown which includes stores, restaurants, a library, an art gallery and parks! Plenty of room for parking on the paved driveway or the 2 car garage! 25 minute drive to Jay Peak, 30 minutes to Burke, 1.5 hours to Burlington or Montreal! This Home will be avail the 1st of June as long term rental. Excellent references and rental history required.