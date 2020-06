Amenities

in unit laundry parking internet access furnished

Great Short or Long Term Rental , convenient to North Country Hospital .....In-Town Furnished Rental!!! The one bedroom, townhouse style unit includes heat, electric, parking. and Trash removal.....Walk to local stores for shopping, restaurants, library, and so much more! Town house style unit with an efficiency kitchen, a washer/dryer, bathroom and the bedroom. Bright & spacious living room with spacious foyer... Internet avail for additional fee. Avail mid June.