11 George Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House For Rent! - Property Id: 317271



Gorgeous home with new flooring, paint, and many other updates! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an oversized laundry room with washer and dryer hookups this home has a lot to offer.



Sit on your covered porch in the evenings and enjoy off-street parking during the winter months. If you've been looking for an upgrade to your apartment lifestyle this could be it!



Included with rent: heat, water, sewer, trash, recycling, snow, and lawn.



First month and security due at signing ($2,800 total), income requirements apply, no pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/317271

Property Id 317271



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5923314)