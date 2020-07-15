11 George Street

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House For Rent! - Property Id: 317271
Gorgeous home with new flooring, paint, and many other updates! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an oversized laundry room with washer and dryer hookups this home has a lot to offer.
Sit on your covered porch in the evenings and enjoy off-street parking during the winter months. If you've been looking for an upgrade to your apartment lifestyle this could be it!
Included with rent: heat, water, sewer, trash, recycling, snow, and lawn.
First month and security due at signing ($2,800 total), income requirements apply, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/317271
No Pets Allowed
