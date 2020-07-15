All apartments in Barre
Find more places like 11 George Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Barre, VT
/
11 George Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

11 George Street

11 George Street · (802) 272-5885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11 George Street, Barre, VT 05641

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House For Rent! - Property Id: 317271

Gorgeous home with new flooring, paint, and many other updates! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an oversized laundry room with washer and dryer hookups this home has a lot to offer.

Sit on your covered porch in the evenings and enjoy off-street parking during the winter months. If you've been looking for an upgrade to your apartment lifestyle this could be it!

Included with rent: heat, water, sewer, trash, recycling, snow, and lawn.

First month and security due at signing ($2,800 total), income requirements apply, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/317271
Property Id 317271

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5923314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 George Street have any available units?
11 George Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 George Street have?
Some of 11 George Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 George Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 George Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 George Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 George Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barre.
Does 11 George Street offer parking?
Yes, 11 George Street offers parking.
Does 11 George Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 George Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 George Street have a pool?
No, 11 George Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 George Street have accessible units?
No, 11 George Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 George Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 George Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 George Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 George Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11 George Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winooski, VTBurlington, VT
South Burlington, VT
Essex Junction, VT

Apartments Near Colleges

University of VermontChamplain College
Saint Michael's College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity