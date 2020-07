Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

4347 Ottobine Road Available 09/15/20 Duplex for Rent in TA school District - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex is off of Ottobine Road in Dayton. This property is in the Rockingham County school district. Spacious living room on the front side of the duplex. Kitchen features ample counter space, full appliance package and walk-in pantry. Laundry room is off of the kitchen with stackable washer and dryer. Full size dining room with view of the backyard. Deck off the dining room. 3 good sized Bedrooms upstairs and two full bathrooms. Lawn care is tenants responsibility.



Firm no pets

Minimum of one year lease

electric heat/central A/C



(RLNE5898968)