149 Monroe St. Available 08/25/20 Radford Two Bedroom. Available in August - 2 bedroom home with cute kitchen, dining area, and single bath. Mudroom with laundry area, large living room, and covered porch.

Located on Monroe Terrace in Radford.



Appliances include Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator, Oven/ Stove, and Dishwasher

Metal building for added storage.

Pet acceptable with additional deposit and fees.

No utilities included. Tenant is responsible for the lawncare.

No Smoking

Available for rent in August



