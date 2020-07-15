All apartments in Radford
Last updated July 15 2020

149 Monroe St.

149 Monroe Street · (540) 320-5622
Location

149 Monroe Street, Radford, VA 24141

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 149 Monroe St. · Avail. Aug 25

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
149 Monroe St. Available 08/25/20 Radford Two Bedroom. Available in August - 2 bedroom home with cute kitchen, dining area, and single bath. Mudroom with laundry area, large living room, and covered porch.
Located on Monroe Terrace in Radford.

Appliances include Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator, Oven/ Stove, and Dishwasher
Metal building for added storage.
Pet acceptable with additional deposit and fees.
No utilities included. Tenant is responsible for the lawncare.
No Smoking
Available for rent in August

Rented by Broker
www.nrvpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE2305428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

