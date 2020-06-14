/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pantops, VA
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Riverbend Condominiums
1 Unit Available
260 Riverbend
260 Riverbend Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
767 sqft
260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4B Available 08/10/20 260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4-B - Spacious top floor unit! Luxurious 1BR condos located w/in a short drive to Downtown. Community is situated by the Rivanna River.
Results within 5 miles of Pantops
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
731 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Starr Hill
22 Units Available
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
913 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$852
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Johnson Village
Contact for Availability
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jefferson Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
428 Monroe Ln
428 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855 Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
802 6th Street SE
802 6th Street Southeast, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
680 sqft
802 6th Street SE Available 07/22/20 802 6th Street - Looking for a place to call home with character? Look no further because this 1BD/1BA beauty is just for you! Located in Downtown Charlottesville this charmer is more than meets the eye with
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2745 Gatewood Cir
2745 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
750 Walker Sq, Apt #2B
750 Walker Sq, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
785 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo at Walker Square- Available Now! - 1BR condo near the UVA Medical Center, Central Grounds & the Downtown Mall with spacious floor plan.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2673 Gatewood Cir
2673 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
725 Walker Square #1-A - 1
725 Walker Square, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
Popular Walker Square, where you'll be a short walk or bike ride from dining, shopping, meeting friends on Main Street, the Downtown Mall, UVA Medical Complex, the Corner and UVA Campus. **Click main photo to toggle through all the pictures.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
10th and Page
1 Unit Available
Standard at Charlottesville
853 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
1083 sqft
Looking for someone to take over a lease for next year (2020-21) at The Standard. 2 Bed, 2 Bath deluxe room comes with furniture (and pool table). 10-15 min walk to UVA. Would be living with 1 male roommate.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Jefferson Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
109 CHELSEA DR
109 Chelsea Drive, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$615
400 sqft
STUDENT ONLY RENTAL - BEDROOMS FOR RENT IN SHARED HOME. Available Aug 1, 2020 - Spacious 1BR suite available in beautiful, modern home.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Fry's Spring
1 Unit Available
207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5
207 Monte Vista Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
350 sqft
Well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the Frys Spring area. Refrigerator, Stove and community washer/dryer included. Nice backyard with large back deck for sitting area.Walking/biking distance to downtown, UVa, 64.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
10th and Page
1 Unit Available
346 10-1/2 St NW
346 10 1/2 St NW, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
461 sqft
346 10-1/2 St NW Adorable 1 Bedroom House Available! - 1 BR/ 1 Bath house conveniently located on 10-1/2 Street. Bring your pets and enjoy being close to UVA and Downtown Charlottesville.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Venable
1 Unit Available
1311 WERTLAND ST
1311 Wertland Street, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Available now! Wonderfully mostly furnished studio condominium on THE CORNER at UVA. Steps to everything UVA! Space can be used as commercial or residential
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2725 Gatewood Cir
2725 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the
Results within 10 miles of Pantops
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Loftlands
1 Unit Available
325 LOFTLANDS DR
325 Loftlands Farm, Albemarle County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
Private yet easy to shopping and Charlottesville.
