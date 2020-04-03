All apartments in Montgomery County
950 Life DR
950 Life DR

950 Life Drive · (540) 297-7777
Location

950 Life Drive, Montgomery County, VA 24073

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Find the comforts of home in a beautiful & convenient location! Monthly rentals available for our fully furnished, executive apartments as a superior alternative to extended stay hotels. Whether you're relocating, on short term business assignment or simply looking for a weekend getaway, this is the perfect choice for you! The apartments are located off of I-81 and set apart by wooded landscape, rolling fields, walking trails and a beautiful waterfall garden. Come away to enjoy the peaceful setting. A short drive from downtown Christiansburg & a short distance from Floyd, Salem, Blacksburg, Virginia Tech, VCOM and Radford University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

