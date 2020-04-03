950 Life DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Find the comforts of home in a beautiful & convenient location! Monthly rentals available for our fully furnished, executive apartments as a superior alternative to extended stay hotels. Whether you're relocating, on short term business assignment or simply looking for a weekend getaway, this is the perfect choice for you! The apartments are located off of I-81 and set apart by wooded landscape, rolling fields, walking trails and a beautiful waterfall garden. Come away to enjoy the peaceful setting. A short drive from downtown Christiansburg & a short distance from Floyd, Salem, Blacksburg, Virginia Tech, VCOM and Radford University.