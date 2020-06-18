12 CHOCTAW PL

Amenities

Ranch in non-gated section of Lake Monticello available 8/5/2020 w/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, side deck, kitchen,living room. Tenants pay all utilities, $55 registration 1 x fee to LMOA, $10 bar code per car/yearly, mow grass, remove leaves, clean gutters,change HVAC filter/monthly. ONE Small mature non-aggressive dog on case by case w/ non-refundable fees.NO CATS. For the safety of the Agent, tenant, & potential applicants we are only showing the rental once we receive a completed application w/ proof of income & Hold Harmless Agreement which can be found on our website. FYI that the application is not a contract to rent. $100 application + credit check fee collected if applicants pursue renting the house. House will not be re-painted.