Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

12 CHOCTAW PL

12 Choctaw Place · (434) 589-3958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12 Choctaw Place, Lake Monticello, VA 22963

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Ranch in non-gated section of Lake Monticello available 8/5/2020 w/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, side deck, kitchen,living room. Tenants pay all utilities, $55 registration 1 x fee to LMOA, $10 bar code per car/yearly, mow grass, remove leaves, clean gutters,change HVAC filter/monthly. ONE Small mature non-aggressive dog on case by case w/ non-refundable fees.NO CATS. For the safety of the Agent, tenant, & potential applicants we are only showing the rental once we receive a completed application w/ proof of income & Hold Harmless Agreement which can be found on our website. FYI that the application is not a contract to rent. $100 application + credit check fee collected if applicants pursue renting the house. House will not be re-painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

