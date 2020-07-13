/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Forest, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Apply Today and Save!!Apply within 48 hours of your first contact and application fees are waived. Also. sign a 13 month lease and get $300 off your first full month's rent. Restrictions apply. Offer expires 7/31/2020.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302
1106 Cottontown Manor Dr, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$920
800 sqft
Available June 13! Upscale & Modern: Cottontown Manor is Forest's newest luxury apartments! Conveniently located off of 221 these apartments are near all of the best things Forest & Lynchburg have to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Forest
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1210 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Results within 5 miles of Forest
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Beverly Hills
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
42 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$736
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$993
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$852
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1044 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,219
1200 sqft
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3101 Link Road #43
3101 Link Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at The Forest Off Link Road - Wonderful town home in The Forest off Link Road! Lovely setting with privacy fenced rear patio, brick exterior, nicely tucked away.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
302 Capstone Drive - 301
302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Cathedral Ceilings! Your unit will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
303 Rotunda Street - 207
303 Rotunda Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets, laminate hard wood
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
155 Rowse Drive
155 Rowse Drive, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1456 sqft
Great End Unit Town Home located in Braxton Park Community. Close to shopping, eating and local amenities. Nice, open planned unit with hardwood floors downstairs that lead into a living room, kitchen, dining area and half bathroom downstairs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
513 Capstone Drive
513 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2096 sqft
This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen with gorgeous mocha glazed maple cabinets, tile backsplash and all modern appliances. Open floor plan offers a huge living room, dining room and kitchen perfect for entertaining.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
94 Rowse Dr.
94 Rowse Drive, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1399 sqft
94 Rowse Dr. Available 07/03/20 3 BR Townhouse Located in Braxton Park - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse available July in the Braxton Park Townhouse Community. 5 minutes to 460 and located right off Timberlake Rd. Gorgeous Community with pool access.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 Barrington Way
505 Barrington Place, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
505 Barrington Way Available 05/02/20 Gorgeous HUGE townhouse in Lynchburg! Off Leesville Road! - Excellent location! A quick drive to LU, 460, & Wards Road. This townhome is located in the Wexford subdivision on a culdesac street.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
84 Mallard Lane
84 Mallard, Timberlake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,725
2300 sqft
Craftsman style luxury town homes in Braxton Park community. Great open floor plan with the family room opening to the dining room & kitchen.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
202 Capital Street
202 Capital Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1468 sqft
Newly painted end unit in the highly desirable Cornerstone community which includes a yard on the side.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
508 Capstone Drive - 1
508 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
Great town home coming available in the Cornerstone community that has access to the pool, parks, walking trails, and all the retail / restaurants within walking distance.