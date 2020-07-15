Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Christiansburg, VA with balconies

1 Unit Available
515 Falling Branch Road
515 Falling Branch Road, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2006 sqft
515 Falling Branch Road Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath - Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Community- Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse with garage, covered patio and sunroom; washer/dryer included.

1 Unit Available
30 Siena Drive
30 Siena Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2161 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Christiansburg- Available in July 2020 - This absolutely stunning newly constructed 4BR/2.

1 Unit Available
220 ROUDABUSH Drive
220 Roudabush Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1890 sqft
Two Story Home with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Also a two car garage. HOA cuts grass. All appliances, Deck, Convenient to shopping and easy access to By Passes Lease start date is January 2, 2020. Call Rebecca for Showing 808-8709

1 Unit Available
570 Stone Street
570 Stone Street, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
570 Stone Street Available 07/27/20 2 BR / 2 BA, Christiansburg, Available 7/27/20 - 2 Br / 2 Bath end unit townhouse, basement, deck, washer/dryer, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. (RLNE5912730)

1 Unit Available
350 Huff Heritage Lane
350 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1847 sqft
350 Huff Heritage Lane Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with Garage Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Townhome- 3- Bed, 2.5 - Bath, with garage, covered patio, fireplace, washer/dryer included.

1 Unit Available
235 Sequoia Circle
235 Sequoia Circle, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1806 sqft
235 Sequoia Circle Available 08/01/20 Christiansburg- 4 Bed; 3 Bath House in New River Village - August 1st - Christiansburg- 4 Bed; 3 Bath House located in desirable New River Village neighborhood. Available for August 1st move in.
Results within 5 miles of Christiansburg

1 Unit Available
Downtown Blacksburg
401 South Main St Unit 301
401 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1458 sqft
Unique Clay Court Condo - One of only 4 loft units, this 2 story one and a half bath condo boasts over 1,400 square feet! Enjoy the gorgeous view of Downtown, Virginia Tech and the mountains from the deck.

1 Unit Available
Shenandoah
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1484 sqft
PREMIUM UNIT- The Pearis Mountain units feature four bedrooms and four full baths. They each have a stylish balcony that overlooks the pool and central lawn area.

1 Unit Available
3030 Peppers Ferry Road NW - 3020 Shires Lane
3030 Peppers Ferry Road, Belview, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3030 Peppers Ferry Road NW - 3020 Shires Lane Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Town Homes available at 3030 Pepper's Ferry - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home available at 3030 Pepper's Ferry Fully furnished with front and rear entrances.

1 Unit Available
3006 Shires Circle
3006 Shire Circle, Belview, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
3006 Shires Circle Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Town Home available for Short Term Leases at 3030 Pepper's Ferry - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
Murphy
219 Highview Drive
219 Highview Drive, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1792 sqft
This lovely home on a culdesac has a lot to offer. This brick ranch has recently had several updates. New flooring, new paint, central air and heat and a new open floor plan are just a few of the new changes.
Results within 10 miles of Christiansburg

1 Unit Available
710 Coal Bank Hollow Road
710 Coal Bank Hollow Road, Montgomery County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2212 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedroom Home available in Preston Forest area of Blacksburg - Four Bedroom Three Bathroom home located in Preston Forest Area of Blacksburg This home has an open floor plan withThree bedrooms on the main floor including a Master.

1 Unit Available
Woodbine - Wyatt
1100 Cottonwood Dr.
1100 Cottonwood Drive, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House - This is a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House with 1 car garage and fenced back yard with large deck. Unit has hardwood floors, gas heat, central a/c, washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, stove, refrigerator and microwave.

1 Unit Available
905 W Second Street
905 2nd St, Radford, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1706 sqft
This farmhouse is full of history. From the foundation to the roof, it has stood since 1900. West end of Radford, a corner lot, one block from main street and Post Office.

1 Unit Available
149 Monroe St.
149 Monroe Street, Radford, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
149 Monroe St. Available 08/25/20 Radford Two Bedroom. Available in August - 2 bedroom home with cute kitchen, dining area, and single bath. Mudroom with laundry area, large living room, and covered porch. Located on Monroe Terrace in Radford.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Christiansburg, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Christiansburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

