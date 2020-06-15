All apartments in Christiansburg
30 Siena Drive

30 Siena Drive Northwest · (540) 953-1341
Location

30 Siena Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 30 Siena Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2161 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
30 Siena Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Christiansburg- Available in July 2020 - This absolutely stunning newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA colonial in Sturgill Estates has it all - versatile floor plan, spacious yard,tasteful upgrades and much more! Main level features include 9' ceilings, Hardwood floors throughout (including staircase), 1/2 bath, large open kitchen with island, modern white cabinetry, granite counters, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Open concept living area includes large living room with access to back deck, and breakfast area which is open to the kitchen. Upper level offers laundry closet, Hardwood floors in the hallway, large owner's suite with walk-in closet and full en suite bath, including walk-in shower, three additional spacious bedrooms and full hall bath with ceramic tile floor. Other features include an over-sized 2 car garage and a full unfinished basement. Great location on a cul-de-sac street!

(RLNE5814732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Siena Drive have any available units?
30 Siena Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Siena Drive have?
Some of 30 Siena Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Siena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30 Siena Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Siena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Siena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30 Siena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30 Siena Drive does offer parking.
Does 30 Siena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Siena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Siena Drive have a pool?
No, 30 Siena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30 Siena Drive have accessible units?
No, 30 Siena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Siena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Siena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Siena Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Siena Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
