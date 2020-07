Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhome. This townhome features a beautiful kitchen with solid surface countertops, master bedroom with master bath, and a detached garage. Enjoy easy convenience to local shopping, restaurants, Christiansburg Rec Center, and the Huckleberry trail. This home will be available July 15th, 2020. Property is available for virtual tours. Sorry no pets and no undergrad applicants.