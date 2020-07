Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Right in the heart of Amherst - This beautiful original home sets on 2.852 acres of land. This 2380 square foot home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms Living-room, den, dining-room and office space. It also comes with a screened in porch, shed for storage and walk in basement. riding lawnmower (as is) and washer/ dryer (as is)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896982)