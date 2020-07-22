Apartment List
/
TX
/
wolfforth
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:35 PM

248 Apartments for rent in Wolfforth, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wolfforth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
908 11th Street
908 11th St, Wolfforth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1538 sqft
908 11th Street Available 08/07/20 Great 3/2/2 in Wolfforth available for August Move-in - You will fall in love with this 3/2/2 home located in Wolfforth with convenient access to the Highway 82/62.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1310 Nottingham Avenue
1310 Nottingham Ave, Wolfforth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1701 sqft
With impeccable updates and located in rapidly expanding Wolfforth, this home will not last in this hot summer market!

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1517 Westminster Avenue
1517 Westminister Ave, Wolfforth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
Introducing our newest listing with an impeccable floor plan, available for August 2020 move in! This combination of a great value and a convenient location will not last this red hot summer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
601 N 8th Street
601 N 8th St, Wolfforth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 601 N 8th Street in Wolfforth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Wolfforth
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
16 Units Available
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in the sprawling plains of West Texas, within the thriving city of Lubbock, lies a pristine community designed specifically to meet the needs of its residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
47 Units Available
Bowie
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
10 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1099 sqft
Living at The Icon at Lubbock means more than just a new home to call yours. Our pet-friendly lofts, one, or two bedroom apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX, are designed to provide you with a lifestyle worth relishing in.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
7 Units Available
West End
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$531
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$687
874 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1112 sqft
Come home to Tuscany Place, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northridge
6026 13th
6026 13th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
6026 13th Available 09/15/20 6026 13th - 3 Bedroom with sunroom! Remodeled! Coming soon! Contact the office for showings! (RLNE5943530)

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7522 104th Street
7522 104th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1659 sqft
New Construction at a Great Price - This house is ready for a new resident. The living room, kitchen, and dining are open concept. The kitchen has a nice sized island and also features a pantry.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5925 104th St
5925 104th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL LAKEWOOD VILLAS HOME** - LARGE MODERN OPEN CONCEPT HOME * Open Concept * 3 bedrooms * 2 baths * 2 car garage * South Plains Electric Coop * Lubbock Cooper ISD * Modern design * Open floor plan * Beautiful built in storage * Grainet

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6540 85th Street
6540 85th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1473 sqft
Beautiful updated 3/2/2 in Frenship Schools - Beautifully updated with luxury vinyl plank flooring in living and updated kitchen backsplash and extra lighting under cabinets. Small storage shed in back yard with plenty of room to play.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9112 Quincy Ave
9112 Quincy Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1588 sqft
9112 Quincy Ave Available 08/18/20 9112 Quincy Ave - Cute 3 bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage in Frenship ISD, open Floor plan, Fire Place, Isolate Master Bedroom, Big Back Yard. (RLNE5788934)

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northridge
1010 Juneau
1010 Juneau Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
1010 Juneau Available 10/01/20 Pre-leasing for October - It is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath/ 2 car garage in Frenship. It has granite in the kitchen. Lots of space! Give us a call to see this beauty today! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5651574)

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
6903 20th St.
6903 20th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1680 sqft
6903 20th Street - Brand New (RLNE5350271)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5520 110th Street
5520 110th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1664 sqft
5520 110th Street Available 08/21/20 Home Located In Springfield Division Minutes From Cooper Elementary! - Schools: Cooper West Elementary, Laura Bush Jr High, Cooper High School Roommates Considered (3 @ $400 deposit per roommate) Pets Considered,

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5114 59th Street
5114 59th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1793 sqft
5114 59th Street Available 08/14/20 This Home on a Cul-De-Sac Is Located Near Shopping Mall, Movie Theater & Restaurants! - Schools: Williams Elementary, Wilson Jr. High.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6920 96th Street
6920 96th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1625 sqft
6920 96th Street Available 08/03/20 Captivating Home Located In Quincy Park - Our new listing is looking for new tenants to move in August 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11806 Evanston Avenue
11806 Evanston Ave, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
11806 Evanston Avenue Available 08/14/20 FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE! Cooper Schools/ Southwest Corridor/New Construction - 21st Century styling and flair. FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE! In the heart of Lubbock's southwest corridor.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bowie
5767 38th Street
5767 38th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1048 sqft
5767 38th Street Available 08/01/20 - No Roommates, Pets Considered ( Small only), Schools: Lubbock ISD (RLNE4894344)

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6910 21st St.
6910 21st St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1611 sqft
6910 21st St. Available 08/14/20 6910 21st St. - Self showing available on this property. Schedule your own showing on our website minnixproperties.com (RLNE4855191)

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5515 101st Place
5515 101st Place, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1986 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom in CISD - This wonderful home features an open dining and living area. The master is isolated from the other 3 guest rooms. The master bathroom has ample storage and is spacious.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wolfforth, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wolfforth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Wolfforth 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWolfforth Apartments with Balconies
Wolfforth Apartments with Garages
Wolfforth Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lubbock, TX
Plainview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center