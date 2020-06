Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This Loft style one bedroom and one bath (located upstairs) would be a great starter apartment. This unit comes with a stack washer/dryer, stove, disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator, and is cable ready. This one is furnished with the electric & water bills paid. Storage units available nearby on separate rental agreement.

Building is comprised of one-bedroom apartments, situated within a four building community located within the city limits of Winnsboro, Texas.