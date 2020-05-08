211 Willowbrook Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom in Whitehouse coming soon! - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Garage in Whitehouse coming soon!

You do not want to miss out on this charming home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD. This home features designated living area, dining and kitchen, yet open for great entertaining. Kitchen offers breakfast bar, microwave, refrigerator tiled back splash and large pantry. Utility room, large closets, updated lighting, blinds, and fixtures. Great fenced backyard includes shed for you outdoor equipment. It doesn't get much better than this! Schedule your showing today!



Oven/Stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher included. Tenant to bring own washer/dryer.



This property is currently in the process of being made ready. Once this property is show ready, it will be set up on a Rently self-touring lockbox so that prospects can self-tour at their own convenience. Please visit Rently.com for future showings.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



Satellite dish allowed upon owner approval. Location of installation must be approved.



(RLNE3938040)