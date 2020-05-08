All apartments in Whitehouse
211 Willowbrook Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

211 Willowbrook Lane

211 Willowbrook Ln · (903) 705-6587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 Willowbrook Ln, Whitehouse, TX 75791

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 211 Willowbrook Lane · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Whitehouse coming soon! - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Garage in Whitehouse coming soon!
You do not want to miss out on this charming home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD. This home features designated living area, dining and kitchen, yet open for great entertaining. Kitchen offers breakfast bar, microwave, refrigerator tiled back splash and large pantry. Utility room, large closets, updated lighting, blinds, and fixtures. Great fenced backyard includes shed for you outdoor equipment. It doesn't get much better than this! Schedule your showing today!

Oven/Stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher included. Tenant to bring own washer/dryer.

This property is currently in the process of being made ready. Once this property is show ready, it will be set up on a Rently self-touring lockbox so that prospects can self-tour at their own convenience. Please visit Rently.com for future showings.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

Satellite dish allowed upon owner approval. Location of installation must be approved.

(RLNE3938040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

