Apartment List
/
TX
/
weatherford
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Weatherford, TX with pool

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
Find your new apartment home at Southgate Glen Apartments in Weatherford, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
273 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
26 Units Available
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1228 sqft
Residences of Holland Lake is an established apartment community located in ever expanding area of Weatherford, Texas. Nestled on Holland Lake Drive, Residences of Holland Lake features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units include fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and high-speed internet. Just off Fort Worth Highway and adjacent to Tison Middle School. Amenities include a swimming pool and dog park.
Results within 1 mile of Weatherford
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
15116 Roderick Road
15116 Roderick Rd, Parker County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2402 sqft
Property available 8-14-20. Fabulous 4-3-2 w Formal & Study in Aledo! Great layout, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless appliances, spacious rooms & so much more! Lovely Formal dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
117 Hearthstone Court
117 Hearthstone Court, Parker County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2732 sqft
117 Hearthstone Court Available 07/17/20 COMING SOON!!! 4/3.5 with Pool - 1 Year Lease Only. No Cats Allowed (RLNE2141542)
Results within 5 miles of Weatherford

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
14844 Complacent Way
14844 Complacent Way, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1876 sqft
Beautiful almost new D.R. Horton Home! Aledo ISD! Don't miss this incredible opportunity.

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14833 Complacent Way
14833 Complacent Way, Parker County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2878 sqft
Downstairs Master! Move into this fantastic open concept home with beautiful tile work throughout wet areas. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, rich dark 42 in cabinetry, granite counter tops with matching granite island.
Results within 10 miles of Weatherford
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
$
230 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood
525 Commerce St, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1015 sqft
Crestwood Apartment Homes is located in the Beautiful town of Azle, Texas near Fort Worth. Where city meets the country and neighbors are friendly! Azle has it all Between fine dining and shopping, to relaxing spas and Cross Timbers golf course..
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
58 Units Available
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These pet-friendly apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, a gym and an outdoor kitchen. Across from several schools and minutes from Albertsons and Walmart.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
302 Oar Wood Drive
302 Oar Wood Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2176 sqft
Custom home in highly sought after Abe's Landing gated community. Lots of upgrade, cathedral and beamed ceilings, crown molding, granite counter tops, under-mount sinks, porcelain tile, tumbled marble and much more. Community pool and club house.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
421 River Bank Lane
421 River Bank Ln, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2370 sqft
Spacious Custom Built Home in the gated community of Abe’s Landing...

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
332 Glenhaven Drive
332 Glen Haven Drive, Azle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1212 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4301 Sheldon Drive
4301 Sheldon Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4406 Rob Drive
4406 Rob Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1444 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
214 Dean Court
214 Dean Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1379 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
921 Lakeridge Drive
921 Lake Ridge Dr, Azle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1587 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3107 White Horse Court
3107 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
1945 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,945 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
215 Bobbie Ann Court
215 Bobbie Ann Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1637 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,637 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

July 2020 Weatherford Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Weatherford Rent Report. Weatherford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Weatherford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Weatherford Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Weatherford Rent Report. Weatherford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Weatherford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Weatherford rent trends were flat over the past month

Weatherford rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Weatherford stand at $906 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,125 for a two-bedroom. Weatherford's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Weatherford over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Weatherford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Weatherford, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Weatherford is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Weatherford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,125 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Weatherford fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Weatherford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Weatherford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Weatherford 1 BedroomsWeatherford 2 BedroomsWeatherford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWeatherford 3 Bedrooms
    Weatherford Apartments with BalconyWeatherford Apartments with GarageWeatherford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWeatherford Apartments with Parking
    Weatherford Apartments with PoolWeatherford Apartments with Washer-DryerWeatherford Dog Friendly ApartmentsWeatherford Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
    North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
    Richland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
    North Lake College