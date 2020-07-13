22 Apartments for rent in Weatherford, TX with pool

July 2020 Weatherford Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Weatherford Rent Report. Weatherford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Weatherford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Weatherford rent trends were flat over the past month Weatherford rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Weatherford stand at $906 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,125 for a two-bedroom. Weatherford's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

Rents rising across the Dallas Metro While rent prices have decreased in Weatherford over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.

Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.

Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

Weatherford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have fallen slightly in Weatherford, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Weatherford is also more affordable than most large cities across the country. Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.

Weatherford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,125 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Weatherford fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Weatherford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Weatherford.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Dallas $910 $1,130 -0.2% 0.2% Fort Worth $930 $1,160 0 -0.6% Arlington $1,020 $1,270 0.4% 1.4% Plano $1,170 $1,450 -0.4% 0 Garland $1,010 $1,260 0.2% 0.9% Irving $990 $1,230 -0.6% 0.5% Grand Prairie $1,030 $1,290 0 1.4% Mesquite $1,110 $1,380 0.6% 1% McKinney $1,170 $1,450 0 0.6% Carrollton $1,110 $1,380 -0.3% -0.3% Frisco $1,280 $1,590 -0.4% 0.7% Denton $880 $1,090 0 0.6% Richardson $1,060 $1,310 -0.6% -1.1% Lewisville $1,040 $1,300 0.2% 1.9% Allen $1,260 $1,560 0 -0.5% Flower Mound $1,830 $2,280 -0.2% -0.4% North Richland Hills $1,100 $1,360 -0.1% -0.7% Mansfield $1,240 $1,540 0 2.4% Euless $1,020 $1,260 0 1.2% DeSoto $990 $1,240 0.4% 0.8% Bedford $1,070 $1,320 -0.1% 2.6% Grapevine $1,080 $1,340 -0.3% -1% Cedar Hill $1,250 $1,560 -0.1% 2.5% Haltom City $790 $980 0.1% 0.3% Wylie $1,100 $1,360 0.1% 3.4% Keller $1,380 $1,710 -0.2% 0.2% Coppell $1,280 $1,600 0.4% -0.3% Duncanville $1,000 $1,250 0.1% 1.5% Rockwall $1,470 $1,820 -0.1% -1.4% Hurst $990 $1,220 0.5% 1.9% Burleson $1,130 $1,410 0 0.3% The Colony $1,220 $1,510 0.4% 2% Waxahachie $950 $1,180 0.2% 2% Little Elm $1,240 $1,550 1.2% 3.8% Weatherford $910 $1,130 -0.1% -0.1% Sachse $1,080 $1,350 1% -0.8% Midlothian $1,060 $1,320 -0.2% 1.3% Addison $980 $1,210 -0.5% -4.5% Prosper $1,390 $1,730 1.8% -0.7% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.