/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 PM
14 Apartments for rent in Royse City, TX with pool
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
407 George Drive
407 George, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2064 sqft
1 story 4 bed 2 bath cozy home in Rockwall ISD. Easy access to I-30, close to Rockwall and 30 minutes drive to downtown Dallas.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1617 Audrey Drive
1617 Audrey Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1138 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
901 Loganwood Drive
901 Loganwood Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1373 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
500 Milo Way
500 Milo Way, Royse City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1891 sqft
Check out the Josephine Jewel completed in November of 2019. This home sits on a corner lot with a huge backyard with covered porch.
Results within 1 mile of Royse City
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1324 Land Oak
1324 Land Oak Road, Hunt County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2070 sqft
1324 Land Oak Available 08/08/20 Beautiful home in the Verandah - Beautiful home on corner lot with open floor plan design. High vaulted ceiling in living room with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Royse City
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
516 La Grange Drive
516 La Grange Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1837 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom Home with Beautiful Stone Fireplace & Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, handcrafted and designed custom cabinet, 20 inch tiles with glass inserts, Jacuzzi tub, energy start home, rediant barrier, ceiling
Results within 10 miles of Royse City
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
980 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Caruth Lake
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,286
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
124 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,035
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sonoma Court Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
10 Units Available
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from the lake and nearby shopping and dining. European-style architecture with modern finishes. W/D hookup in unit. Community has a beautiful tennis court and pool. Pet-friendly!
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
951 Bowie Drive
951 Bowie Drive, Lavon, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2110 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Large Living Areas that has easy access to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Wood floors in the master bedroom and living areas. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX